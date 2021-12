The LA Rams were 7-1 at one point and that included a win over the defending champions—for the second year in a row. The Rams are now 7-4 and none of the last three contests have come close to being a win for Sean McVay or Matthew Stafford, so both have come under fire for falling short of the reasonably high expectations that fans had for them coming into the season. In retrospect, wins over the Texans, Lions, Giants, and Seahawks start to look like...

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO