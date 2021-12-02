Nashville gets review on city's handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Health organizations in Nashville took an in-depth look at how the city handled the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming one of the first cities in the country to do so.

The report was made up of interviews of key players in the Metro area done by Avalere Health, a research firm in Washington D.C.

"The report’s far-reaching, practical recommendations provide an indispensable roadmap to a safer and better-prepared future for the next crisis," Senator Bill Frist, M.D., founder and chairman of NashvilleHealth said in a statement.

The report focused on five areas: Nashville's pandemic infrastructure preparedness, economic, policy and public health responses plus the approach to rolling out vaccines.

Here is what they said Nashville did well on.



Science-driven approach

Crisis communication infrastructure

Public-private partnerships



There are 28 recommendations and action items for different organizations in Nashville from hospitals to nonprofits.

Below are recommendations highlighted on the main page of the review .

Emphasize and prioritize regular investments in our public health infrastructure and crisis readiness.

Elevate supports for Nashville’s most vulnerable populations based on unique needs.

Align protocols and best practices across Nashville’s thriving business and tourism community.

Elevate leaders of Nashville’s minority faith communities as key influencers and trusted representatives for information sharing and emergency response.

Develop improved and standardized data sharing among health providers for better care coordination and outcomes.

Create easy-to-use and mobile-friendly online portals and dashboards for residents and businesses to use for testing, vaccinations, and applying for economic relief, as well as following progress on pandemic preparedness metrics.

Meharry Medical College President Dr. James Hildreth said he is frustrated. He mentioned our powerful science and scientific research tools, but in his mind, many leaders chose to ignore them.

"So I think one of the things that's really helpful, just stop and look at where we are and examine where we are, is to be guided by science. And to the extent that people and leaders are willing to be guided by science. Lives are saved," Dr. Hildreth said. "We're going to be living with this virus for a long time, and I'm hoping that as we do so, that science and knowledge and truth will guide us and not what we are dealing with up to this point."