Is Shawn's "It'll Be Okay" About Camila? The Lyrics Are Emotional AF

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Dec. 1, Shawn Mendes released an emotional new...

www.elitedaily.com

Glamour

Here’s Why Shawn Mendes Reportedly ‘Initiated’ the Breakup With Camila Cabello

Two days after the breakup that shook the internet, new reports are surfacing about who called things off between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello…and why. On November 17, the former couple released joint statements on Instagram Stories announcing their split after two years. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they said, per E! News. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Admits Anxiety ‘Got In The Way’ Of Relationship With Shawn Mendes Before Split

Camila Cabello admitted that anxiety is one of the reasons her relationship with Shawn Mendes ended after two years together. Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 23, officially called it quits after two years of dating and Camila opened up about what led to the pair splitting up. Camila spilled about her feelings before the breakup while on the Time to Walk app on Apple Fitness+, revealing that her anxiety was so “crippling,” that it took a toll on her relationship.
Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes
tribuneledgernews.com

From Havana to Cinderella! The incredible life of Camila Cabello

Pop princess Camila Cabello has been in the spotlight for near enough a decade now and it’s fair to say she’s had a pretty incredible career so far. From girl group stardom and solo success to making it in the movies, she certainly has been a busy girl!. Sadly, Camila...
goodhousekeeping.com

Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Super Strong And Toned Legs While Out On A Hike

Camila Cabello just dropped two new pics of herself on Instagram—and she's looking extra fine!. In the new photos, the 24-year-old "Señorita" singer is hiking and sporting a trendy workout ’fit that emphasizes her super-toned legs. Camila stays fit and in shape by running, hiking, and paddleboarding. Camila Cabello recently...
Billboard

Camila Cabello Shows Off Mother Nature-Inspired Neck Tattoo

Camila Cabello is showing her love for the environment with a brand new tattoo. On Sunday (Nov. 7), the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of the new ink -- which is located on the back of her neck -- and shared that it's inspired by mother nature.
wfav951.com

Camila Cabello Debuts Mint Green Hair

Camila Cabello has gotten a post-breakup makeover. The 24-year-old singer debuted her new mint green locks on Instagram Saturday (Nov. 20th), just days after confirming her split from Shawn Mendes.
Life and Style Weekly

Camila Cabello Shares Cryptic Quote After Shawn Mendes Split: ‘You Are Perfectly Human’

Subtle! Camila Cabello shared a cryptic quote just one week after announcing her split from Shawn Mendes. “You are bones and blood and organs,” read the quote Camila, 24, shared via Instagram Stories on Friday, November 26. “You are the ocean and the soil. You are the ancient trees and the softest blade of grass. You are love and tears and tiny particles from space. You are ancestors and aliens. You are perfectly human and perfectly divine. What will it take for you to stop pretending otherwise?”
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes ‘Really Upset’ After Losing Dog Tarzan In Camila Cabello Split: He Wants ‘Split Custody’

Shawn Mendes is clearly feeling the loss after splitting with Camila Cabello — of his furry friend, Tarzan!. Shawn Mendes, 23, is heartbroken after splitting with his girlfriend of over two years, Camila Cabello, 24. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned, however, that the “Stitches” singer isn’t in stitches about his fizzled out romance — but rather about the loss of his beloved dog Tarzan in the process! “Shawn is trying to move on with his life and he is getting ready to drop a single and go on tour,” a source close to Shawn said. “Although he is in a good place in his head over the breakup with Camila, there is one aspect of it that he is not okay with, which is being separated from his dog Tarzan!”
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Shawn Mendes – ‘It’ll Be Okay’

Shawn Mendes has returned with new music. For, the music superstar has just unleashed his latest tune, ‘It’ll Be Okay.’. The stirring ballad sees the singer contemplate the end of a relationship. Across the tune, he sings:. “Are we gonna make it / Is this gonna hurt / oh, we...
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello’s Reaction To Shawn Mendes’ New Breakup Song ‘It’ll Be Okay’ Revealed

Before dropping his heartbreak anthem, Shawn Mendes played his new song for his new ex, and she gave her stamp of approval. Breakups are always hard, and music can help to ease the pain. Unsurprisingly, Shawn Mendes‘ latest single addressed his breakup from Camila Cabello on November 17. A source close to the 23-year-old singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Shawn had written “It’ll Be Okay,” as he and Camila were having problems with their relationship, and he played it for her before it dropped on December 1.
news-graphic.com

Shawn Mendes says lockdown with Camila Cabello was 'special'

Shawn Mendes' time in lockdown with Camila Cabello was "special". The 23-year-old singer dated Camila, 24, for two years before they recently announced their split - but Shawn relished spending time in lockdown alongside the brunette beauty. Speaking to Rollacoaster Magazine - in an interview thought to be conducted prior...
US Magazine

Camila Cabello Gets a Mint Green Hair Makeover After Shawn Mendes Split: Photos

Moving on with a makeover! Just days after calling it quits with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello debuted a whole new look. The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday, November 20, to show off her mint green hair, which was styled in big bouncy curls. The Cinderella star’s post-breakup ‘do was completed thanks to stylist Dimitris Giannetos, who is also responsible for her shag cut in October.
