These 15 children up for adoption in Maine, with smiles that will melt your heart, are looking for their forever homes. It's tough for older kids to get adopted. I mean, let's face it. When most potential parents think about adopting, they want a baby, preferably an infant. So the older a child gets, the tougher it is to find the right home for them. Many of them are put into the foster care system, which can be okay. But can also be frustrating, as they bounce from home to home, school to school, without ever really having that sense of stability that a family provides.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO