OPEC+ takes unusual tack by keeping existing production policy, while leaving meeting ‘in session’

By Myra P. Saefong
 1 day ago
Major oil producers on Thursday agree to continue their existing crude production policy and lift output by 400,000 barrels per day in January, but also leave the door open to make any needed adjustments by keeping the meeting “in...

