CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Giants Matchup As Fins Seek To Extend Win Streak

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about last week’s victory over the Carolina Panthers and break down the game and talk about how the youngsters Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and Jaelan Phillips carried the day for the Dolphins in this win. We talk about Tua’s performance and how he has been improving week over week since his finger injury. Mike and Ian also open the DolphinsTalk Mailbag and answer your questions about a variety of Miami Dolphins topics. To close out the show Mike and Ian preview this week’s Dolphins-Giants game, talk about the Giants quarterback situation, what Miami has to do to win, and go over the point spread and the over/under in this game and what are the smart plays for the gamblers out there with this match-up. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO