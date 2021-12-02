ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Giants Matchup As Fins Seek To Extend Win Streak

By CBS Miami
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins winning streak can reach five this week against the Giants. It’s all coming together...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts

The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
NFL
Denver Post

Dolphins swarm Giants for fifth straight win

The Miami Dolphins’ defense was swarming once again, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offense did enough while a pair of rookies set team records Sunday. The Dolphins continued their surge that started halfway through the season, defeating the ailing New York Giants, 20-9, at Hard Rock Stadium and extending their winning streak to five games.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Giants-Dolphins Preview

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about last week’s victory over the Carolina Panthers and break down the game and talk about how the youngsters Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and Jaelan Phillips carried the day for the Dolphins in this win. We talk about Tua’s performance and how he has been improving week over week since his finger injury. Mike and Ian also open the DolphinsTalk Mailbag and answer your questions about a variety of Miami Dolphins topics. To close out the show Mike and Ian preview this week’s Dolphins-Giants game, talk about the Giants quarterback situation, what Miami has to do to win, and go over the point spread and the over/under in this game and what are the smart plays for the gamblers out there with this match-up. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
dolphinstalk.com

The Same Old Dolphins Show: A Not So Giant Giants Preview

Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Dolphins Week 13 matchup with the New York Giants. Whether it’s Daniel Jones or Mike Glennon at QB for the Giants, the Dolphins SHOULD be in position to get a fifth straight win. Will they get a big win? Or will they do the #SameOldDolphins thing and lose a very winnable game? Find out what the guys think on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
NFL
Yardbarker

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Giants Week 13 Matchup

MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-7) vs. NEW YORK GIANTS (4-7) DATE: Sunday, Dec. 5. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens will be between 79 and 80 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with partly sunny skies and a 32 percent chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 8-9 mph with gusts up to 17-18 mph.
NFL
New York Post

Giants vs. Dolphins: Preview, predictions, what to watch for

An inside look at Sunday’s Giants-Dolphins Week 13 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami:. Giants RB Saquon Barkley vs. Dolphins LB Jerome Baker. This is not a one-on-one duel, but these two players will be seeing and feeling a great deal of each other. Baker leads the Miami defense with 63 tackles and is showing why he received a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension. Barkley is getting healthier, but he is not finding his rhythm. Perhaps a game on nice, lush grass will help him get going. The Dolphins are 10th in the NFL in run defense, allowing 104.9 yards per game. Barkley last week had nine runs for one or fewer yards versus the Eagles. That is unacceptable for a running back and an offensive line.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Giants#American Football#Cbs4#Cbsmiami#Carolina#Panthers
FanSided

Miami Dolphins should continue their win streak today

The Miami Dolphins enter today with a four game win streak and making it five should be on the menu but it is the NFL after all. A few weeks ago no one gave the Dolphins a chance against the Ravens on Thursday night but the Dolphins were not intimidated by the spreads and the naysaying media. Today, the Dolphins face a hapless Giants team that has struggled more than the Dolphins in 2021.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 20, New York Giants 9

Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist The Dolphins are in rare company, becoming one of eight teams to put together a five-game winning streak with Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. If this team had Tua Tagovailoa for the whole season, and the defense featured it’s present stringy ways, we’d be talking about Miami being a serious playoff contender. Right now, the Dolphins still have work to do ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-9 win over N.Y. Giants

In the span of the past two months the Miami Dolphins have transformed from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of its hottest. Miami’s 20-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday wasn’t pretty, but the outcome extended the Dolphins’ winning streak to five games. Here are some more takeaways from Sunday: Dolphins back in playoff picture You can argue it’s the caliber of opponents or talent ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy