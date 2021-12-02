ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Get Dead announce West Coast shows

Punknews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet Dead have announced tour dates for the...

www.punknews.org

syncopatedtimes.com

Big Boy Goudie On The West Coast Vol. 1 & 2

Big Boy Goudie’s life and career were fully explored in a definitive article by David Radlauer that appeared in three issues of the Syncopated Times in 2020. Goudie (1899-1964) grew up in New Orleans, developing into a skilled clarinetist, tenor-saxophonist and cornetist. After freelancing throughout the South and Mexico during 1921-25, he spent 1926-39 mostly in France where he recorded (including with Django Reinhardt and Bill Coleman) and worked regularly. With the outbreak of World War II, Goudie moved to South America where he spent the war years. In 1946 he moved back to Paris, working with Coleman, Arthur Briggs, and Sidney Bechet in addition to his own groups throughout the Continent. In 1957 Goudie moved to San Francisco where he was greatly in demand by local trad jazz musicians during his last six years. By then he was exclusively playing clarinet.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Wine Lips announce winter tour dates

Wine Lips have announced tour dates for this winter. The band will be playing in Canada and the US. Wine Lips released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party last month via Stomp Records. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

A Wilhelm Scream announce North East dates

A Wilhelm Scream added additional East Coast dates to their already announced 2022 tours in Canada. Tickets for the Philly, Brooklyn, Boston, and Buffalo dates go on sale today. A Wilhelm Scream released Partycrasher in 2013.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Terror & Pain Of Truth Announce East Coast Tour

Terror have announced the dates for an East Coast tour with Pain Of Truth to lead them into their performance at next year’s ‘ FYA Fest‘. You can catch that trek at the following stops:. 01/01 Syracuse, NY – The Vineyard. 01/02 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom. 01/03 Long Island,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Person
Ceschi
qrockonline.com

Iron Maiden announces North American Legacy of the Beast tour for 2022

Iron Maiden is bringing the Legacy of the Beast stateside. The metal legends have announced a 2022 North American leg for their ongoing global greatest hits tour, which first kicked off in 2018. The new dates are set to kick off September 11 in El Paso, Texas, and will wrap up October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
MUSIC
houstoniamag.com

Gulf Coast Soul Queens Show Their Stuff at Red Bull Concert

When The Suffers went up against Tank and the Bangas last night at Red Bull SoundClash, it wasn't really to see who was the better group, it was about bringing New Orleans and Houston together. And that's what happened. The event, held at the Bayou Music Center downtown, spilled out...
HOUSTON, TX
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MetalSucks

Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th Anniversary Tour with Queensryche

Judas Priest have announced rescheduled dates for their North American 50th anniversary tour. The initial run was cut short in September when guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered a cardiac event on stage that would require ten-hour emergency surgery. Queensryche have been announced as the opening act for all dates. They had...
MUSIC
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘America’s Got Talent’ star Jay Jay Phillips has died from Covid-19 – reports

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips has died, aged 30.His family told TMZ that the musician was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death, noting that he became sick during Thanksgiving week.The outlet also reported that his family and friends were checking in on him, but just before the holiday his condition deteriorated.While his family urged him to go to the hospital, the outlet reports that he told them that he just needed to “sleep it off”.Phillips’ girlfriend and mother reportedly returned to check on him on Thanksgiving and found him dead at his home.This a breaking story - more to follow
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Eddie Vedder Announces 2022 Tour Behind New Solo LP

Eddie Vedder announced a brief U.S. tour for early 2022. The eight-date trek, featuring Glen Hansard as opener, launches Feb. 3 and wraps Feb. 22 in the songwriter’s hometown of Seattle. The run will promote Vedder’s upcoming album Earthling, out Feb. 11. And he’ll be joined by an all-star backing...
MUSIC
Sri Ravipati

Thursday in San Francisco: Carlos Santana undergoes sudden heart surgery, Tenderloin boosts police presence and more

(Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Hello San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 2. Carlos Santana recovering from sudden heart surgery. San Francisco native and Bay Area music icon Carlos Santana, 74, had a sudden heart procedure after an undisclosed health scare over the weekend, KPIX5 reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Billboard

Celebrate the Premiere of ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ With These Beatles Turntables

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s been 54 years since the May 26, 1967 release of the Beatles’ classic album, Sgt....
RETAIL
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Music Icon Carlos Santana Undergoes Heart Procedure; Cancels December Shows

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — After suffering a weekend health scare, San Francisco native and Bay Area music icon Carlos Santana has successfully undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December. Santana took to social media to help end rumors about his health. “I’m here to crystalize and make it clear,” he said. “Last Saturday, I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest. So when we went there we found out I needed to take care of it.” Santana said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MusicRadar.com

Robby Krieger on Jim Morrison: "There was no difference between Jim on-stage and off. I’m pretty sure Iggy Pop doesn’t roll around in glass in between trips to the supermarket and I doubt Hendrix ever set his guitar on fire just to keep warm"

Robby Krieger watched Jim Morrison go from a "very shy and reserved" young singer to a wildman proclaiming himself as god. The Doors was quite a trip, but the guitarist tells the Guardian that the legacy of the band's music will outlive the Morrison stories. “The music will outlast all...
MUSIC
MIX 107.9

Styx, REO, Loverboy Announce Tour

    Styx, REO Announce Tour!! Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy are hitting the road next summer. So far, there are only limited dates. The Live UnZoomed tour will hit only 35 cities beginning on May 31st and will wrap up on August 21st. This is not the first time these iconic bands have hit the […]
ROCK MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Whitesnake Announces Lineup Changes Before Farewell Tour

In the midst of preparing for a tour next year, Whitesnake has parted ways with bassist Michael Devin after 11 years. “Whitesnake & bassist Michael Devin have decided to go their separate ways after an amazingly successful decade together,” a statement posted on David Coverdale’s social media accounts read. “We all wish Michael every success in his life & all his endeavours. Apart from numerous tours, Michael applied his talent to studio albums ‘Forevermore’… ‘The Purple Album’ & ‘Flesh & Blood’. We sincerely thank him for being part of our journey & for all his exceptional gifts he brought to Whitesnake…”
MUSIC

