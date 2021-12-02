ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville debuts NICU Family Library

By Courtesy Tennova Healthcare
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0WUh_0dCLdO6Q00

In recognition of World Prematurity Month, Tennova Healthcare Clarksville has debuted its NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) Family Library. The library is available to parents whose children are receiving care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The library was made possible by Blue Star Families, Montgomery County-Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, The Tennova Clarksville Volunteer Auxiliary, Little Free Library and Daisy Scouts Troop 4022. Parents with children in the NICU may select a book to read from the library while visiting with their child.

Tennova has also renewed their commitment to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by utilizing Tennova Volunteers and Staff to work with parents to sign up for the free program before they leave the hospital. Laura Hoffman, Youth Services and Outreach Supervisor with the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library said “Imagination Library of Montgomery County is thrilled to partner with Tennova to put books in the hands and hearts of children across our community from birth to age 5. Registered children will receive specially-selected, high-quality, age-appropriate books mailed directly to their homes. Working together, we can inspire shared reading time within families and a love of reading in children.”

For more information on volunteering at Tennova, please visit

www.tennovaclarksville.com/volunteer-opportunities to complete an interest form.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Government
Clarksville, TN
Government
County
Montgomery County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

57
Followers
68
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy