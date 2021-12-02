ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcadenville, NC

Christmas Town 5K brings the spirit to McAdenville

By Staff reports
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jnp4_0dCLdMKy00

McAdenville transformed itself into Christmas Town on Wednesday with the lighting of its lights, and on Saturday it was time for the Ninth Annual Christmas Town 5K.

This year's Christmas Town 5K had 1,300 runners and walkers participating in the 3.1-mile route through town. Those who took part earned a sneak peek at the Christmas lights as they traveled the route.

Spectators lined the streets and the porches of their homes to watch and cheer on the runners. There were three deejay’s along the route, courtesy of Baxter DJ Service, and 2 bands, Notes of Nostalgia and the Drum line from Pleasant Ridge Elementary School.

Food trucks were present along with mascots, including Bam from the Honey Hunters, the Chick-Fil-A cows, Wes the Wildcat from McAdenville Elementary School, and last, but far from least, Buddy the Elf, helped make this new Christmas Town tradition a festive night for all!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcadenville, NC
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Food Truck#Baxter Dj Service#The Honey Hunters
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

55
Followers
58
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy