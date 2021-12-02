Christmas Town 5K brings the spirit to McAdenville

McAdenville transformed itself into Christmas Town on Wednesday with the lighting of its lights, and on Saturday it was time for the Ninth Annual Christmas Town 5K.

This year's Christmas Town 5K had 1,300 runners and walkers participating in the 3.1-mile route through town. Those who took part earned a sneak peek at the Christmas lights as they traveled the route.

Spectators lined the streets and the porches of their homes to watch and cheer on the runners. There were three deejay’s along the route, courtesy of Baxter DJ Service, and 2 bands, Notes of Nostalgia and the Drum line from Pleasant Ridge Elementary School.

Food trucks were present along with mascots, including Bam from the Honey Hunters, the Chick-Fil-A cows, Wes the Wildcat from McAdenville Elementary School, and last, but far from least, Buddy the Elf, helped make this new Christmas Town tradition a festive night for all!