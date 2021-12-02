ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industrial accident results in employee death at Hankook plant in Clarksville

By Alexis Clark, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago

A Hankook plant employee has died on the job after an industrial accident Wednesday morning in Clarksville.

The name of the employee has not been released.

The accident occurred during routine equipment maintenance at the automotive battery manufacturer, according to a statement released by the Hankook & Company ES America Corp., formerly Atlas BX.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office dispatched units to the industrial business park around 8 a.m., according to spokesperson Sandra Brandon.

"Operations were immediately halted for the day and emergency services were called to the scene," the company said in a statement.

"All of us at Hankook & Company ES extend our deepest sympathies to the family of our employee."

An investigation is underway, but there is no ongoing safety concern at the facility, according to officials.

The employee's body was transported to the medical examiners office in Nashville to determine cause of death, Brandon said.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com or 931-217-8519.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clarksville#Plant#Accident#Hankook Company Es
