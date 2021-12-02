Pedestrian struck and killed in Lake County
A 48-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a truck early Thursday morning in Lake County.
The Leesburg Police Department responded to a crash at 1:14 a.m. on State Road 44 (South Street) near Bottle Brush Court.
Investigators found the 2011 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Frederick Fashaw, 61, of Eustis, was driving west on South Street when the pedestrian, who had been on the north sidewalk, entered the westbound lanes in front of Fashaw’s vehicle, according to Capt. Joe Iozzi.
The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries, was transported to UF Health-Leesburg by Lake EMS, but pronounced dead shortly thereafter, Iozzi stated in a press release.
The driver was uninjured. While the crash remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Traffic Unit, the department stated it appeared the pedestrian was at-fault.
The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
