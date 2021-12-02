How bad is the damage to Chambersburg's Memorial Fountain? Expert to evaluate crash damage

A statue of a Union soldier faces the south from his perch at Chambersburg's Memorial Fountain, looking out for Confederate invaders. But he never saw this coming.

An SUV crashed into the historic landmark early Thursday morning, causing what appears to be significant damage.

The vehicle was traveling west on Lincoln Way East (U.S. 30) through the square at about 2:50 a.m. when it crossed a concrete curb that surrounds the fountain, went airborne and landed in the fountain's basin, according to a video shared by Chambersburg Police Department.

The vehicle took out a statue that sat at the base of the fountain and caused other parts to fall off. The center of the fountain was still standing.

Police believe the vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run that was reported shortly beforehand near the Days Inn hotel just east of the Interstate 81 ramps on Lincoln Way East. Officers from Chambersburg police and Pennsylvania State Police were attempting to find the vehicle when the fountain was struck, borough police said.

The driver was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md., with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a possible DUI, police said.

A state police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for information about the hit-and-run.

How much will it cost to repair Memorial Fountain?

Officials do not yet know how bad the damage is or how much it will cost to fix it.

The Borough of Chambersburg has been in contact with a Lancaster company which will send someone to evaluate the damage, but a timeline for that is not yet known, according to Dave Finch, assistant borough manager.

"The accident occurred only a few hours ago so we don't yet have an estimate on repair costs," he said in an email.

The company, Art Research Enterprises, has completed repairs on the fountain in the past. The company refurbished the fountain over several months from fall 2015 to spring 2016 and completed other maintenance work after that.

What is the history of Memorial Fountain?

The fountain is a memorial to the Franklin County citizens killed in the Civil War. It has been on the National Register of Historic Places and on the list of Pennsylvania Historic Places since the late 1970s.

Constructed at the center of what was then called the "Diamond," the original fountain was dedicated on July 17, 1878, after an extensive search for the right design.

The 26-foot-tall fountain with five basins and a south-facing soldier statue, designed by J.W. Fiske in New York, came in at $1,700, plus $400 for the new sewer system that was required. It was a female descendant of Benjamin Chambers, the founder of Chambersburg, who suggested the soldier's placement as a "lookout" for Confederate soldiers approaching from the south, in remembrance of the Confederate invasion and subsequent burning in 1864.

Townspeople came up with the idea for a fountain during Chambersburg's celebration of America's centennial. Just over a decade since the end of the Civil War, they thought it was about time they honored the friends and neighbors who helped lead the Union to victory.

The fountain sits near the spot where Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Lt. Gen. A.P. Hill discussed plans on June 26, 1863, to head east toward Gettysburg. The battle was a turning point in the war and pushed the Union toward victory.

A year after that, Confederate soldiers burned down Chambersburg after the townspeople refused to pay a ransom. The town's rebirth after that event has become a source of local pride.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

