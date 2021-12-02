ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

*UPDATE* Camden Man Arrested on Multiple Criminal Charges- Camden

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

Camden, DE- Delaware State Police arrested William Figgatt Jr., 19, of Camden, in connection to multiple theft and burglary incidents that began in December 2020.

In December 2020, Delaware State Police began investigating numerous burglaries, thefts of vehicles, motorcycles, ATVs, and golf carts. Through investigative measures, William Figgatt Jr. was identified as a suspect in these thefts. Troopers attempted to locate Figgatt but were unsuccessful. On November 17, 2021, Delaware State Police issued an Attempt to Locate press release for Figgatt. With assistance received from the community, Figgatt was arrested on November 30, 2021, and charged with the following crimes:

  • Three counts- Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)
  • Two counts- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
  • Two counts- Burglary Third Degree (Felony)
  • Three counts- Selling Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)
  • Six counts- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
  • Three counts- Criminal Trespass Third Degree
  • Theft Under $1,500
  • Criminal Mischief

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released on a $7,420.00 unsecured bond.

*Attempt to Locate* Troopers Seek Publics Assistance Locating Wanted Camden Man- Camden

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at Debra.Reed@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Heather Pepper

Released: 120221 1145

-End-

The post *UPDATE* Camden Man Arrested on Multiple Criminal Charges- Camden appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

Related
Milford LIVE News

Perryville Maryland Man Arrested for the Attempted Murder of State Troopers- Bear

Bear- Delaware State Police arrested John Collins, 30, of Perryville, MD, for the attempted murder of three state troopers after an incident Monday morning. On November 29, 2021, at approximately 2:44 a.m., troopers […] The post Perryville Maryland Man Arrested for the Attempted Murder of State Troopers- Bear appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Elderly Man from Bear

Bear – Delaware State Police Troop 6 have issued a Gold Alert for 83-year-old Michael E. Gibbons. Gibbons was last seen on December 1, 2021 at approximately 1:00 a.m. driving […] The post Gold Alert Issued for Missing Elderly Man from Bear appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Camden, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Camden, DE
Crime & Safety
Milford LIVE News

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Harbeson Man

Harbeson – Delaware State Police Troop 7 have issued a Gold Alert for 32-year-old Alexander J. Green. Green was last seen on November 28, 2021 at approximately 11:00 a.m. leaving […] The post Gold Alert Issued for Missing Harbeson Man appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Investigating Commercial Burglary- Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach, DE- Delaware State Police are investigating a burglary to the Sunglass Hut located in the Midway Tanger Outlets. On November 28, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., troopers were dispatched […] The post Troopers Investigating Commercial Burglary- Rehoboth Beach appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest New Castle Man on Multiple Burglary and Theft Charges- New Castle

New Castle– The Delaware State Police have arrested 34-year-old Brian Gallagher in connection with multiple burglaries and related charges. The incidents started in early October 2021 when Troopers began investigating […] The post Troopers Arrest New Castle Man on Multiple Burglary and Theft Charges- New Castle appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Delmar Man on Drug and Weapon Charges Following Traffic Stop- Seaford

Seaford- Delaware State Police arrested 32-year-old Troy Smith of Delmar, MD, on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop Friday night. On November 26, 2021, at approximately 7:51 p.m., a trooper […] The post Troopers Arrest Delmar Man on Drug and Weapon Charges Following Traffic Stop- Seaford appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nextdoor#Atvs#Publics
Milford LIVE News

Harrington Man Arrested in Lucky Estates Homicide

Harrington – The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested a Harrington man after he killed his wife Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 11:51 a.m. Sunday November 21, 2021, […] The post Harrington Man Arrested in Lucky Estates Homicide appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
124
Followers
135
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy