UPDATE* Camden Man Arrested on Multiple Criminal Charges- Camden

Camden, DE- Delaware State Police arrested William Figgatt Jr., 19, of Camden, in connection to multiple theft and burglary incidents that began in December 2020.

In December 2020, Delaware State Police began investigating numerous burglaries, thefts of vehicles, motorcycles, ATVs, and golf carts. Through investigative measures, William Figgatt Jr. was identified as a suspect in these thefts. Troopers attempted to locate Figgatt but were unsuccessful. On November 17, 2021, Delaware State Police issued an Attempt to Locate press release for Figgatt. With assistance received from the community, Figgatt was arrested on November 30, 2021, and charged with the following crimes:

Three counts- Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)

Two counts- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Two counts- Burglary Third Degree (Felony)

Three counts- Selling Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)

Six counts- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Three counts- Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Theft Under $1,500

Criminal Mischief

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released on a $7,420.00 unsecured bond.

