Florida A&M All-American safety Markquese Bell preps to make ringing sounds in the NFL

By Rory Sharrock, Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

Markquese Bell's name rings loud and clear.

Just ask any of the ball carriers who were on the receiving end of his 156 career tackles over his two years at Florida A&M.

This total doesn't include those who dropped passes after being drilled by him.

The description of his ringing plays is more than a witty play-on-words pun. It's a literal and accurate fact when referencing the skills of this high-caliber safety.

From his childhood days growing up in Bridgetown, N.J., to the University of Maryland, Coffeyville Community College and now FAMU, Bell was an alarming factor on the football field.

With his collegiate career now in the rearview mirror, he's preparing to make some noise in the NFL.

These tunes would be the soundtrack with song listings of perseverance, family, selflessness and the brotherhood of football.

The preseason and soon-to-be regular season All-American is projected to be a mid-round draft pick next spring.

He would become the first FAMU player drafted in the NFL since Bruce Hepburn became a seventh-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2013.

Henry Lawrence is the highest Rattler ever to be drafted. He was a first-round, 19th pick of the Oakland Raiders in 1974,

"I'm extremely proud of Markquese being the young man that he is. We're grateful he decided to come to the 'Highest of Seven Hills' coming out of junior college," FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said.

"The time that he's been here has been amazing. I enjoy talking to every NFL scout about Markquese. It's not just his physical ability, but who he is as a young man. We're looking forward to seeing what's next in his life."

Simmons continues to pour into Bell even though their on-the-field bond has ended.

He shares insight into keeping the maximum intensity during this transition from collegiate student-athlete to gearing up for this next phase of football.

"Markquese sees the light at the end of the tunnel. It's about getting your body prepared for the all-star game, NFL combine and pro day," Simmons said.

"For him, it's about continuing to do what he's done his entire life. We have no doubt he'll be one of the top FCS players and possibly overall players in the draft."

Bell was viewed as a potential NFL player long before FAMU. The hype magnified with each season of competition.

This type of attention can be very distracting for some. However, Bell is a unique football player who consistently ignores outside chatter.

On-the-field successes at FAMU

Despite being the subject of many conversations, and a popular search on Google with about 13,300 results (0.48 seconds) for his name, Bell maintained his tunnel vision and pushed forward with winning.

He was a highly-respected leader on FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense. This unit terrorized foes with top-tier national rankings in multiple categories.

FAMU went 9-3 and 7-1 in the SWAC, appearing in the FCS playoffs.

Bell led the Rattlers with 95 tackles and five forced fumbles.

"We played with our hearts out this season. Things didn't go as we planned. It wasn't meant for us to win all this year, but next year, who knows. I'm grateful for the season we had and the memories I made with my brothers," Bell said.

FAMU's defense was the strength of the team in 2021. There was elite talent from the interior line to the secondary.

Bell was part of a ferocious one-two punch in the middle with fellow safety Antwan Collier.

Both men struck fear in the hearts of opposing quarterbacks.

They only had one interception apiece this fall. However, this low total wasn't due to a lack of good hands. It was a clear-cut case of quarterbacks opting to throw the ball away from their direction.

FAMU's dynamic tandem enjoyed chemistry where they challenged one another to achieve excellence every day,

"We have a great relationship. We sat down and talked about our stories. We just clicked," Bell said.

"On the field, sometimes, we just know without talking. We know if we're pushing this way or that way. It's fun working together with him."

The influence of Paulene Bennett

Bell plays every snap with passion and purpose.

His competitive fire sparked words with offensive teammates and coaches in practice during various workouts.

The banter represents Bell's love for the game. He consistently displays a commitment to his football brethren in the overall quest for team excellence.

Bell has an engine that won't quit. The premium fuel in his tank is his unwavering love for his paternal grandmother, Paulene Bennett.

Fans and teammates frequently call out his name during games. However, in a crowded stadium filled with screams and marching bands, her voice is the only thing he hears.

The 38-14 defeat versus Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the playoffs was painful for Bell. He found peace and comfort in his grandmother's loving arms.

"After the loss, I went to her. She held me in her lap. I cried like a baby. It was my last college game. But I'm glad she was there to share it with me," Bell said.

Making it to the NFL would be a dream come true for the entire family.

However, receiving a warm hug and smile from his grandmother is better than greeting Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage.

"She means everything to me. She always said to be happy in whatever I'm doing. Make sure it's bringing joy to my life. That's what I do. That's why I'm out there with a smile on my face. I get to do what makes me happy," Bell said.

Training for NFL combine, pro day

Bell is scheduled to compete in the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.

Competing in this event gives him additional spotlight moments in front of NFL coaches and scouts.

He's taking a business approach with a laser focus on physical and mental training leading up to the draft.

This includes weightlifting and film study to sharpen all areas of his game.

"The outlook is to stay focused. It's just like college. I just have to go 10 times harder and put the extra work in," Bell said.

He puts all of this in perspective of his path from New Jersey to eventually hearing his name on draft day.

"I'm blessed. My journey has had its ups and downs. God made it that way. It's taught me a lot. I can be a better man because of that," Bell said.

"I'm on the clock and going to work. Until I get that call or draft day or afterward, I'm working and keep my head straight."

Later this month, Bell will travel to Fort Lauderdale for enhanced training.

The NFL Combine is scheduled for late February in Indianapolis. His pro day will take place in early 2022.

Next year's draft is April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Upon his selection, he'll be on the receiving end of several well-wishes and requests.

The discussions with friends, former teammates and coaches will be honorable.

However, the pinnacle of it all is the love-filled setting he'll share with his grandmother.

"I dream about being able to look my grandmother in the face and saying we made it. I want to get her whatever she wants. I don't care if she wants the moon, she can have it," Bell said.

Follow FAMU beat writer Rory Sharrock on Twitter @married2game1.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida A&M All-American safety Markquese Bell preps to make ringing sounds in the NFL

