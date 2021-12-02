Alliance Garden Club decorates figures for library tree

Alliance Garden Club spent a recent meeting preparing for its project to decorate a Christmas tree in the Children’s Department of Rodman Public Library.

Members brought homemade gingerbread people made with cinnamon and applesauce. During the meeting, member decorated the bare cookies into dapper-looking figures with holiday attire.

Members also discussed Canton Garden Center’s Holly Pine Lane display, which was in place from Nov. 18-21.

Officers for 2022 were installed during the meeting. The club’s officers from 2021 will return to the same positions they held last year. Cheri Myers will be president; Aireen Vicars, vice president; Lorie Applegate, recording secretary and press secretary; Bert Nero, treasurer; and Carol Augustein, corresponding secretary. Myers thanked her officers with a gift of flower bulbs that can be planted for next year.

The group planned to have its December gathering at Chives as its annual Christmas dinner. The club then will recess until the second Wednesday of March 2022.