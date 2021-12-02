Holiday parades will get more security in South Florida after deadly Wisconsin tragedy

In this 2019 photo, the city of Boca Raton's 49th Holiday Street parade welcomed more than 70 floats and groups to entertain families. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Amid the holiday cheer at South Florida’s parades, there also will be more cops, more barricades and more safety measures.

Law enforcement agencies say they will be boosting security at upcoming holiday celebrations across the region after the recent parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in which an SUV plowed into a crowd, striking dozens and killing six.

The stepped-up security will be apparent to the families attending cheerful events such as Wellington’s 37th Holiday Parade. Deputies will be blocking entrances and exits to the parade route with marked sheriff’s office vehicles, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The celebration, which each year typically attracts several thousand attendees, will take place at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Armed deputies will be at this year’s parade keeping watch. Elsewhere along the parade route, the Sheriff’s Office will use barriers filled with solid concrete or a few hundred pounds of water, or additional vehicles from the sheriff’s office or utilities department, Bradshaw said.

While tragedies at parades happen sporadically across the U.S., South Florida had a deadly accident unfold at Wilton Manors’ Pridefest earlier this year.

There, a participant with a disability who was driving a vehicle in the parade hit the gas, killing one man and injuring another, police said. The driver and victims were in the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus. Even though many people at the scene initially thought it was an attack, the incident was ruled an accident.

John Fiore, who served as mayor of Wilton Manors from 2000 to 2002, believes police agencies are taking the proper precautions when it comes to ensuring security at events like these, which can provide an important morale boost to residents.

“There are things cities do that create the pulse of a community,” Fiore said. “Some of which are parades or other events. That’s what makes your town, your city, [part of] why you want to live there. Considering what has happened, they are considering it a higher risk and taking the necessary precautions that they can.”

“As mayor, I would have a difficulty saying, ‘No, we’re going to stop doing this because we think it’s too dangerous.’ I don’t think we’re there yet. Thank God. I hope we’re never there.”

In the Wisconsin tragedy, a 39-year-old man is accused of driving his SUV and plowing through a crowd. Five people died within hours, and an 8-year-old boy died two days later.

The tragedy in Wisconsin has been front and center in the minds of Boca Raton city leaders, who are planning the city’s 50th holiday parade on Dec. 8. Preparations for the Boca event, which runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., has been in the works since last year’s was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, the tragedy in Wisconsin was not the first time vehicles have driven into parades or congregated areas,” said Boca Mayor Scott Singer, citing vehicle attacks from extremists in Europe over the past several years.

Singer said there will be a number of barricades and barriers and a large police presence.

“There’s a lot of planning that goes on at these events and staff works hard ahead of time to plan appropriately to limit potential entry points — which I don’t think happened in Wisconsin, since a vehicle was able to break through,” he said.

Singer declined to detail any additional measures, referring questions to the Boca Police Department, which did not respond to a request for comment. “I look forward to walking this parade. It will be a nice return after a hiatus last year and I’m looking forward to seeing thousands of people light up Boca Raton,” Singer said.

Boca Raton’s parade will stretch 13 blocks along Federal Highway, from Southeast Fifth Street to Northeast Eighth Street, parallel to Mizner Park, past Sanborn Square and the Boca Raton Historical Society.

Delray Beach will have a number of holiday events this year, including a parade along Atlantic Avenue, from the Intracoastal Waterway bridge to Northwest Fifth Avenue. Delray’s parade will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 11.

For many years, the city’s officers have kept a strong presence, including using their cars to block entries. The parades also are staffed with officers on overtime. Still, “we are always researching and implementing security measures throughout our special events,” Delray Police Lt. Rodney Stevenson said, through an agency spokesman.

Correction: An earlier version of this news article misidentified the chorus to which the victims in the Wilton Manors parade crash belonged. The driver and victims were in the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus.

Austen Erblat can be reached at aerblat@sunsentinel.com , 954-599-8709 or on Twitter @AustenErblat .