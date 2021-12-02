ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Local News Briefs: Meeting about new subdivision scheduled

Meeting about new subdivision scheduled

COSHOCTON — The City of Coshocton's planning and zoning commission will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 16, in council chambers at city hall. Purpose of the meeting will be to seek approval of establishing a new subdivision in the Country Club Estates property, which is part of the old Coshocton Town and Country Club.

Multi-use path possible for U.S. 36

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Coordinated Transportation Agency is pursuing a multi-use path along U.S. 36 for walking, bicycling and those using mobile accessibility devices.

CCCTA is applying for Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding through the Ohio Department of Transportation. Money wouldn't be awarded until 2025, with path construction starting in 2026 if awarded.

The path would be built in three phase. Phase one would be along County Road 621 near Hahn Oil, through Canal Lewisville and ending at the Three Rivers Fire District. Phase two would be near Airport Road from Ohio 621 to U.S. 36. Phase three would be from the intersection of U.S. 36 and Ohio 83 to Ohio 621.

Being sought is approximately $860,000 to cover 70% of phase one construction with the remaining 30% coming from local funds or other grants.

No injuries in Chestnut Street crash

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a one-vehicle crash at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, in the 400 block of Chestnut Street.

Authorities said Corrissa Westerholm of Coshocton was stopped at the intersection of North Fifth and Chestnut streets when she turned left onto Chestnut Street and struck a vehicle operated by Mary Wright of Coshocton. Wright was forced off the right side of the road onto the sidewalk.

Wright had a juvenile passenger in her vehicle. All were released from the scene without injuries. Assisting on scene were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Coshocton Fire Department and Prince's Wrecker Service.

Papa John's grand opening

COSHOCTON — A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, for the new Papa John's Pizza on Cambridge Road.

Coshocton Schools BOE to hold special meeting

COSHOCTON — Coshocton City Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 8, at the administrative office, 1207 Cambridge Road.

Purpose of the meeting is to discuss and act on the agreement between the board and the Ohio Association of Public School Employees, AFSCME Local 4/AFL-CIO, Local #387 (OAPSE) and other business related to personnel.

#Local News#Briefs#Three Rivers#The Country Club Estates#Cccta#Ohio 621#Coshocton Fire Department#Prince S Wrecker Service
