Get Rid of These Antiperspirants That Have Cancer-Causing Chemicals, FDA Says

If you've got a cold or the flu, you're probably looking for fast relief—but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that one popular over-the-counter (OTC) medication may put you at risk of serious side effects. In March 2021, the organization released a statement warning consumers that medications containing this one drug may put you at elevated risk for stroke, among other serious health concerns. In fact, the FDA says that over the past two decades, there have been hundreds of emergency calls to poison control centers about the use of this one product, leading to scores of intensive care hospitalizations and even several deaths. Read on to find out which OTC medicine may increase your stroke risk and which other serious side effects it's known to cause.

