ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Get Rid of These Antiperspirants That Have Cancer-Causing Chemicals, FDA Says

By Elizabeth Yuko
Lifehacker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a fan of aerosol spray antiperspirants and deodorants, you’re going to want to check to see whether the one you use is part of a voluntary recall issued by Procter & Gamble (P&G). This all started when Valisure, a company that checks the chemical composition of medications...

lifehacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

DEODORANT CAUSING CANCER?! Don't Apply Deodorant Until You Read This

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall of 18 types of deodorant after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA. All 18 products being recalled are sold as aerosol sprays, the company reports.
SKIN CARE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Cancer Causing Chemical Found in Hand Sanitizers & The FDA Can’t Do Anything About It

Although the FDA cannot take any action at this time, they ARE urging consumers to stop using certain hand sanitizer products that may contain cancer-causing chemicals. To identify the hand sanitizers they are saying we should stay away from including those that have been tested by the FDA and found to contain acetal, acetaldehyde, benzene, 1-propanol, and methanol.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiperspirants#Chemicals#Cancer#Smartphone#Procter Gamble#P G#Cnn#Secret#Commerce Content#Editorial And Advertising
Best Life

If You Have Any of These 6 Supplements, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Warns

More than three-quarters of American adults use dietary supplements for a variety of health goals. That's over 170 million people, according to a recent survey. With that in mind, the latest news about a recall of dietary supplements potentially affects a large number of people in multiple states across the U.S. Here's what you need to know about the recall of six supplements, where they came from, and what to do if you have any of them at home.
HEALTH
hngn.com

US FDA Recalls Pain Medicine Methocarbamol 500mg; Patients Advised To Stop Taking the Pill

Bryant Ranch Prepack has recalled 500 mg tablets of Methocarbamol, the generic equivalent of the muscle relaxer/pain medicine Robaxin, due to a serious packing error. In a recently published article in Miami Herald, according to a press statement from the US Food and Drug Administration, Bryant Ranch Prepack has issued a voluntary recall for one batch of Methocarbamol 500mg tablets (FDA).
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
whdh.com

Certain Old Spice, Secret products recalled due to presence of carcinogenic chemical

The Procter & Gamble Company voluntarily recalled specific Old Spice and Secret products due to the presence of a carcinogenic chemical. Certain Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and spray products may contain benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Exposure...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
Midland Daily News

Voluntary recall issued on some hand sanitizers

Artnaturals is voluntarily recalling 10 manufacturing lots of Artnaturals 8-ounce Scent Free Hand Sanitizer, as Food and Drug Administration testing identified some bottles from a single manufacturing lot contained several impurities. The impurities in lot G20128A included benzene, acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants, according to an FDA warning. According to a...
HEALTH
KAKE TV

Body spray recall: What the finding of a cancer-causing chemical means for you

Benzene should not be used in the manufacture of drug substances or products because it is a class one solvent with "unacceptable toxicity," according to the FDA. Voluntary recall pertains to these Old Spice and Secret body sprays:. Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport. Old Spice Hardest Working...
HEALTH
SlashGear

Odor-Eaters spray products recalled over cancer-causing chemical

Odor-Eaters has recalled dozens of lots of its aerosol spray products over contamination with low levels of benzene, a known human carcinogen linked to blood cancers. The products are designed to spray on feet in order to reduce odor and treat athlete’s foot, a fungal condition that can occur in athletes who frequently work up a sweat while wearing shoes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Study links FDA warnings to fewer fluoroquinolone prescriptions

A new study suggests that the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) warnings about adverse events linked to fluoroquinolone antibiotics may have helped lower prescribing of the drugs, but not all physicians have been responsive to those warnings. The study, published this week in JAMA Network Open, looked at data on...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Condiment in Your Fridge, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns

Whether it's dousing your fries with ketchup or smothering your eggs in hot sauce, using the right condiment can take your food to a whole new level. But if you're a fan of finishing off your food with a little something extra, you may want to think twice before your next meal. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of one popular condiment due to health concerns. Read on to see what topping you should be tossing.
FOOD SAFETY
Norwalk Hour

Sale of two deodorants canceled in the United States for containing carcinogenic chemicals

The P&G company (Protector & Gamble) had to recall two of its products after benzene was found in its components. According to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration Agency) the company removed the products immediately and voluntarily after the results came out. Benzene is one of the carcinogenic chemical compounds recognized by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.
ECONOMY
Live 95.9

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the U.S....
CANCER
Best Life

Taking This Common OTC Medicine Increases Your Stroke Risk, Says FDA

If you've got a cold or the flu, you're probably looking for fast relief—but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that one popular over-the-counter (OTC) medication may put you at risk of serious side effects. In March 2021, the organization released a statement warning consumers that medications containing this one drug may put you at elevated risk for stroke, among other serious health concerns. In fact, the FDA says that over the past two decades, there have been hundreds of emergency calls to poison control centers about the use of this one product, leading to scores of intensive care hospitalizations and even several deaths. Read on to find out which OTC medicine may increase your stroke risk and which other serious side effects it's known to cause.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy