Nuclear deformation guides chromatin reorganization in cardiac development and disease

By Benjamin Seelbinder
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn cardiovascular tissues, changes in the mechanical properties of the extracellular matrix are associated with cellular de-differentiation and with subsequent functional declines. However, the underlying mechanoreceptive mechanisms are largely unclear. Here, by generating high-resolution, full-field strain maps of cardiomyocyte nuclei during contraction in vitro, complemented with evidence from tissues from patients...

Nature.com

Single cell imaging-based chromatin biomarkers for tumor progression

Tumour progression within the tissue microenvironment is accompanied by complex biomechanical alterations of the extracellular environment. While histopathology images provide robust biochemical markers for tumor progression in clinical settings, a quantitative single cell score using nuclear morphology and chromatin organization integrated with the long range mechanical coupling within the tumor microenvironment is missing. We propose that the spatial chromatin organization in individual nuclei characterises the cell state and their alterations during tumor progression. In this paper, we first built an image analysis pipeline and implemented it to classify nuclei from patient derived breast tissue biopsies of various cancer stages based on their nuclear and chromatin features. Replacing H&E with DNA binding dyes such as Hoescht stained tissue biopsies, we improved the classification accuracy. Using the nuclear morphology and chromatin organization features, we constructed a pseudo-time model to identify the chromatin state changes that occur during tumour progression. This enabled us to build a single-cell mechano-genomic score that characterises the cell state during tumor progression from a normal to a metastatic state. To gain further insights into the alterations in the local tissue microenvironments, we also used the nuclear orientations to identify spatial neighbourhoods that have been posited to drive tumor progression. Collectively, we demonstrate that image-based single cell chromatin and nuclear features are important single cell biomarkers for phenotypic mapping of tumor progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Myeloid-associated differentiation marker is a novel SP-A-associated transmembrane protein whose expression on airway epithelial cells correlates with asthma severity

Surfactant protein A (SP-A) is well-known for its protective role in pulmonary immunity. Previous studies from our group have shown that SP-A mediates eosinophil activities, including degranulation and apoptosis. In order to identify potential binding partners on eosinophils for SP-A, eosinophil lysates were subjected to SP-A pull-down and tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) analysis. We identified one membrane-bound protein, myeloid-associated differentiation marker (MYADM), as a candidate SP-A binding partner. Blocking MYADM on mouse and human eosinophils ex vivo prevented SP-A from inducing apoptosis; blocking MYADM in vivo led to increased persistence of eosinophilia and airway hyper-responsiveness in an ovalbumin (OVA) allergy model and increased airways resistance and mucus production in a house dust mite (HDM) asthma model. Examination of a subset of participants in the Severe Asthma Research Program (SARP) cohort revealed a significant association between epithelial expression of MYADM in asthma patients and parameters of airway inflammation, including: peripheral blood eosinophilia, exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) and the number of exacerbations in the past 12Â months. Taken together, our studies provide the first evidence of MYADM as a novel SP-A-associated protein that is necessary for SP-A to induce eosinophil apoptosis and we bring to light the potential importance of this previously unrecognized transmembrane protein in patients with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Most myopathic lamin variants aggregate: a functional genomics approach for assessing variants of uncertain significance

Hundreds of LMNA variants have been associated with several distinct disease phenotypes. However, genotype"“phenotype relationships remain largely undefined and the impact for most variants remains unknown. We performed a functional analysis for 178 variants across five structural domains using two different overexpression models. We found that lamin A aggregation is a major determinant for skeletal and cardiac laminopathies. An in vitro solubility assay shows that aggregation-prone variants in the immunoglobulin-like domain correlate with domain destabilization. Finally, we demonstrate that myopathic-associated LMNA variants show aggregation patterns in induced pluripotent stem cell derived-cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) in contrast to non-myopathic LMNA variants. Our data-driven approach (1) reveals that striated muscle laminopathies are predominantly protein misfolding diseases, (2) demonstrates an iPSC-CM experimental platform for characterizing laminopathic variants in human cardiomyocytes, and (3) supports a functional assay to aid in assessing pathogenicity for myopathic variants of uncertain significance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RIPK1 dephosphorylation and kinase activation by PPP1R3G/PP1Î³ promote apoptosis and necroptosis

Receptor-interacting protein kinase 1Â (RIPK1) is a key regulator of inflammation and cell death. Many sites on RIPK1, including serine 25, are phosphorylated to inhibit its kinase activity and cell death. How these inhibitory phosphorylation sites are dephosphorylated is poorly understood. Using a sensitized CRISPR whole-genome knockout screen, we discover that protein phosphatase 1 regulatory subunit 3G (PPP1R3G) is required for RIPK1-dependent apoptosis and type I necroptosis. Mechanistically, PPP1R3G recruits its catalytic subunit protein phosphatase 1"‰gamma (PP1Î³) to complex I to remove inhibitory phosphorylations of RIPK1. A PPP1R3G mutant which does not bind PP1Î³ fails to rescue RIPK1 activation and cell death. Furthermore, chemical prevention of RIPK1 inhibitory phosphorylations or mutation of serine 25 of RIPK1 to alanine largely restores cell death in PPP1R3G-knockout cells. Finally, Ppp1r3gâˆ’/âˆ’ mice are protected from tumor necrosis factor-induced systemic inflammatory response syndrome, confirming the important role of PPP1R3G in regulating apoptosis and necroptosis in vivo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis of reactivation of oncogenic p53 mutants by a small molecule: methylene quinuclidinone (MQ)

In response to genotoxic stress, the tumor suppressor p53 acts as a transcription factor by regulating the expression of genes critical for cancer prevention. Mutations in the gene encoding p53 are associated with cancer development. PRIMA-1 and eprenetapopt (APR-246/PRIMA-1MET) are small molecules that are converted into the biologically active compound, methylene quinuclidinone (MQ), shown to reactivate mutant p53 by binding covalently to cysteine residues. Here, we investigate the structural basis of mutant p53 reactivation by MQ based on a series of high-resolution crystal structures of cancer-related and wild-type p53 core domains bound to MQ in their free state and in complexes with their DNA response elements. Our data demonstrate that MQ binds to several cysteine residues located at the surface of the core domain. The structures reveal a large diversity in MQ interaction modes that stabilize p53 and its complexes with DNA, leading to a common global effect that is pertinent to the restoration of non-functional p53 proteins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inhibition of cytoplasmic EZH2 induces antitumor activity through stabilization of the DLC1 tumor suppressor protein

MRNA expression of the DLC1 tumor suppressor gene is downregulated in many lung cancers and their derived cell lines, with DLC1 protein levels being low or absent. Although the role of increased EZH2 methyltransferase in cancer is usually attributed to its histone methylation, we unexpectedly observed that post-translational destabilization of DLC1 protein is common and attributable to its methylation by cytoplasmic EZH2, leading to CUL-4A ubiquitin-dependent proteasomal degradation of DLC1. Furthermore, siRNA knockdown of KRAS in several lines increases DLC1 protein, associated with a drastic reduction in cytoplasmic EZH2. Pharmacologic inhibition of EZH2, CUL-4A, or the proteasome can increase the steady-state level of DLC1 protein, whose tumor suppressor activity is further increased by AKT and/or SRC kinase inhibitors, which reverse the direct phosphorylation of DLC1 by these kinases. These rational drug combinations induce potent tumor growth inhibition, with markers of apoptosis and senescence, that is highly dependent on DLC1 protein.
CANCER
Nature.com

Comparison of methods to experimentally induce opacification and elasticity change in ex vivo porcine lenses

At the moment, cataract, which is the opacification of the eye's lens, can only be treated by surgery. In order to develop and test new pharmacological treatment strategies for the disease, there is a need for an appropriate in vitro model using ex vivo animal lenses. In this study, porcine lenses were incubated in either culture medium, glucose, triamcinolone acetonide, sodium chloride, hydrogen peroxide, sodium selenite, neutral buffered formalin, or were exposed to microwave heating to experimentally induce lens opacification. Changes in the lens morphology, weight, size, and elasticity were monitored 7Â days after treatment. The fastest induction of dense opacification was seen in lenses exposed to sodium chloride, neutral buffered formalin, and microwave heating. No change in the size and weight of the lenses were detected, whereas loss in elasticity could be detected in lenses treated with formalin solution or microwave heating. Thus, neutral buffered formalin- and microwave-treated ex vivo porcine lenses seem to be a suitable model for mature cataracts, whereas hypertonic sodium chloride may be useful for studies on osmolarity-induced lens opacification.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clonality assessment and detection of clonal diversity in classic Hodgkin lymphoma by next-generation sequencing of immunoglobulin gene rearrangements

Clonality analysis in classic Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) is of added value for correctly diagnosing patients with atypical presentation or histology reminiscent of T cell lymphoma, and for establishing the clonal relationship in patients with recurrent disease. However, such analysis has been hampered by the sparsity of malignant Hodgkin and Reed-Sternberg (HRS) cells in a background of reactive immune cells. Recently, the EuroClonality-NGS Working Group developed a novel next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based assay and bioinformatics platform (ARResT/Interrogate) to detect immunoglobulin (IG) gene rearrangements for clonality testing in B-cell lymphoproliferations. Here, we demonstrate the improved performance of IG-NGS compared to conventional BIOMED-2/EuroClonality analysis to detect clonal gene rearrangements in 16 well-characterized primary cHL cases within the IG heavy chain (IGH) and kappa light chain (IGK) loci. This was most obvious in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue specimens, where three times more clonal cases were detected with IG-NGS (9 cases) compared to BIOMED-2 (3 cases). In total, almost four times more clonal rearrangements were detected in FFPE with IG-NGS (N"‰="‰23) as compared to BIOMED-2/EuroClonality (N"‰="‰6) as judged on identical IGH and IGK targets. The same clonal rearrangements were also identified in paired fresh frozen cHL samples. To validate the neoplastic origin of the detected clonotypes, IG-NGS clonality analysis was performed on isolated HRS cells, demonstrating identical clonotypes as detected in cHL whole-tissue specimens. Interestingly, IG-NGS and HRS single-cell analysis after DEPArrayâ„¢ digital sorting revealed rearrangement patterns and copy number variation profiles indicating clonal diversity and intratumoral heterogeneity in cHL. Our data demonstrate improved performance of NGS-based detection of IG gene rearrangements in cHL whole-tissue specimens, providing a sensitive molecular diagnostic assay for clonality assessment in Hodgkin lymphoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

Progressive modulation of resting-state brain activity during neurofeedback of positive-social emotion regulation networks

Neurofeedback allows for the self-regulation of brain circuits implicated in specific maladaptive behaviors, leading to persistent changes in brain activity and connectivity. Positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback enhances emotion regulation capabilities, which is critical for reducing the severity of various psychiatric disorders. Training dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (dmPFC) to exert a top-down influence on bilateral amygdala during positive-social emotion regulation progressivelyÂ (linearly) modulates connectivity within the trained network and induces positive mood. However, the processes during rest that interleave the neurofeedback training remain poorly understood. We hypothesized that short resting periods at the end of training sessions of positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback would show alterations within emotion regulation and neurofeedback learning networks. We used complementary model-based and data-driven approaches to assess how resting-state connectivity relates to neurofeedback changes at the end of training sessions. In the experimental group, we found lower progressive dmPFC self-inhibition and an increase of connectivity in networks engaged in emotion regulation, neurofeedback learning, visuospatial processing, and memory. Our findings highlight a large-scale synergy between neurofeedback and resting-state brain activity and connectivity changes within the target network and beyond. This work contributes to our understanding of concomitant learning mechanisms post training and facilitates development of efficient neurofeedback training.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Nuclear deformation research could advance artificial tissue engineering

Biomedical Engineering Professor Corey Neu and Ph. D. student Benjamin Seelbinder of the University of Colorado at Boulder wanted to answer two fundamental questions. How do cells adapt to their environment and how does a mechanical environment influence a cell?. What they discovered during their more than six years of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Water sources and kidney function: investigating chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology in a prospective study

A chronic Kidney Disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) has emerged with disproportionately high prevalence across dry lowland agricultural communities globally. Here we present the results of a prospective cohort of 293 patients with CKDu in the endemic region of Wilgamuwa, Sri Lanka, in whom we measured baseline kidney function and undertook quarterly follow up over 2"‰years. Well water was the primary historic drinking water source in the region, although a majority (68%) of participants reported switching to reverse osmosis water during study follow ups. Participants who reported ever drinking from well water had estimated glomerular filtration rates âˆ’6.7 (SD: 2.8) ml/min/1.73"‰m2 lower than participants who did not drink from well water historically (p"‰="‰0.0184) during the study period. Geospatial analysis identifies a cluster within the region where CKDu progression is significantly higher than the surrounding area. Samples of household wells (n"‰="‰262) indicated 68% had detectable agrochemical compounds with concentration above global water quality standards. It is expected that the detected contaminants compounds are indicators of poor water quality and that there is likely additional agrochemical exposure including commercial additives that may contribute to CKDu onset and/or progression. Thus, our study finds that well water exposure during a person's lifetime in this region is associated with kidney function decline and identifies and quantifies putative nephrotoxic agrochemicals above safe drinking water concentrations in these wells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Revealing nano-scale lattice distortions in implanted material with 3D Bragg ptychography

Small ion-irradiation-induced defects can dramatically alter material properties and speed up degradation. Unfortunately, most of the defects irradiation creates are below the visibility limit of state-of-the-art microscopy. As such, our understanding of their impact is largely based on simulations with major unknowns. Here we present an x-ray crystalline microscopy approach, able to image with high sensitivity, nano-scale 3D resolution and extended field of view, the lattice strains and tilts in crystalline materials. Using this enhanced Bragg ptychography tool, we study the damage helium-ion-irradiation produces in tungsten, revealing a series of crystalline details in the 3D sample. Our results lead to the conclusions that few-atom-large 'invisible' defects are likely isotropic in orientation and homogeneously distributed. A partially defect-denuded region is observed close to a grain boundary. These findings open up exciting perspectives for the modelling of irradiation damage and the detailed analysis of crystalline properties in complex materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Diet-driven mercury contamination is associated with polar bear gut microbiota

The gut microbiota may modulate the disposition and toxicity of environmental contaminants within a host but, conversely, contaminants may also impact gut bacteria. Such contaminant-gut microbial connections, which could lead to alteration of host health, remain poorly known and are rarely studied in free-ranging wildlife. The polar bear (Ursus maritimus) is a long-lived, wide-ranging apex predator that feeds on a variety of high trophic position seal and cetacean species and, as such, is exposed to among the highest levels of biomagnifying contaminants of all Arctic species. Here, we investigate associations between mercury (THg; a key Arctic contaminant), diet, and the diversity and composition of the gut microbiota of polar bears inhabiting the southern Beaufort Sea, while accounting for host sex, age class and body condition. Bacterial diversity was negatively associated with seal consumption and mercury, a pattern seen for both Shannon and Inverse Simpson alpha diversity indices (adjusted R2"‰="‰0.35, F1,18"‰="‰8.00, P"‰="‰0.013 and adjusted R2"‰="‰0.26, F1,18"‰="‰6.04, P"‰="‰0.027, respectively). No association was found with sex, age class or body condition of polar bears. Bacteria known to either be involved in THg methylation or considered to be highly contaminant resistant, including Lactobacillales, Bacillales and Aeromonadales, were significantly more abundant in individuals that had higher THg concentrations. Conversely, individuals with higher THg concentrations showed a significantly lower abundance of Bacteroidales, a bacterial order that typically plays an important role in supporting host immune function by stimulating intraepithelial lymphocytes within the epithelial barrier. These associations between diet-acquired mercury and microbiota illustrate a potentially overlooked outcome of mercury accumulation in polar bears.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Inhibition of TXNDC5 attenuates lipopolysaccharide-induced septic shock by altering inflammatory responses

Sepsis and its severe form, septic shock, represent the leading cause of death among hospitalized patients. Thioredoxin is a ubiquitous protein essential for cellular redox balance and its aberrant expression is associated with a wide spectrum of inflammation-related pathological conditions. The current study aimed to compare the expression of thioredoxin domain containing 5 (TXNDC5) in septic patients with or without septic shock and to explore the potential regulatory effects of TXNDC5 in sepsis. We analyzed the RNA expression data downloaded from the Gene Expression Omnibus database and measured the plasma level of TXNDC5 in septic patients. The results showed that TXNDC5 was upregulated in patients with septic shock compared to septic patients without shock or healthy controls. We further treated wild-type mice and cultured macrophages with lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and found that TXNDC5 was highly expressed in mice with LPS-induced sepsis and macrophages subjected to LPS stimulation compared to corresponding controls. Then a mouse strain with targeted depletion of Txndc5 was generated. Txndc5 depletion reduced inflammatory cytokine production and affected the recruitment of macrophages and neutrophils into the blood and peritoneum of mice challenged with LPS. Further analysis revealed that TXNDC5 inhibition alleviated LPS-induced sepsis by inhibiting the NF-ÎºB signaling pathway. In summary, these findings suggested that the inhibition of TXNDC5 may be a potential approach to treat sepsis and related syndromes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

MAP2K6 remodels chromatin and facilitates reprogramming by activating Gatad2b-phosphorylation dependent heterochromatin loosening

Somatic cell reprogramming is an ideal model for studying epigenetic regulation as it undergoes dramatic chromatin remodeling. However, a role for phosphorylation signaling in chromatin protein modifications for reprogramming remains unclear. Here, we identified mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase 6 (Mkk6) as a chromatin relaxer and found that it could significantly enhance reprogramming. The function of Mkk6 in heterochromatin loosening and reprogramming requires its kinase activity but does not depend on its best-known target, P38. We identified Gatad2b as a novel target of Mkk6 phosphorylation that acts downstream to elevate histone acetylation levels and loosen heterochromatin. As a result, Mkk6 over-expression facilitates binding of Sox2 and Klf4 to their targets and promotes pluripotency gene expression during reprogramming. Our studies not only reveal an Mkk phosphorylation mediated modulation of chromatin status in reprogramming, but also provide new rationales to further investigate and improve the cell fate determination processes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differentiating features of OCT angiography in diabetic macular edema

The purpose of current study was to evaluate different optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) metrics in eyes with diabetic retinopathy with and without diabetic macular edema (DME). In this retrospective study, macular OCTA images of eyes with non-proliferative or proliferative diabetic retinopathy were evaluated. Vascular density, vascular complexity and non-perfusion densities were compared between eyes with and without DME. One-hundred-thirty-eight eyes of 92 diabetic patients including 49 eyes with DME were included. In multivariate analysis, the presence of DME was positively associated with geometric perfusion deficit (GPD) in superficial capillary plexus (SCP), capillary non-perfusion (CNP) of SCP, and GPD in deep capillary plexus (DCP) (all P"‰<"‰0.05). In eyes with DME, central foveal thickness was associated with VD ratio (SCP/DCP) (P"‰="‰0.001) and FAZ area (P"‰="‰0.001). In conclusion, in eyes with diabetic retinopathy, the presence of DME was associated with more extensive capillary non-perfusion compared to those with no macular edema.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The NSP14/NSP10 RNA repair complex as a Pan-coronavirus therapeutic target

The risk of zoonotic coronavirus spillover into the human population, as highlighted by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, demands the development of pan-coronavirus antivirals. The efficacy of existing antiviral ribonucleoside/ribonucleotide analogs, such as remdesivir, is decreased by the viral proofreading exonuclease NSP14-NSP10 complex. Here, using a novel assay and in silico modeling and screening, we identified NSP14-NSP10 inhibitors that increase remdesivir'sÂ potency. A model compound, sofalcone, both inhibits the exonuclease activity of SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV in vitro, and synergistically enhances the antiviral effect of remdesivir, suppressing the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and the related human coronavirus OC43. The validation of top hits from our primary screenings using cellular systems provides proof-of-concept for the NSP14 complex as a therapeutic target.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The caspase-6"“p62 axis modulates p62 droplets based autophagy in a dominant-negative manner

SQSTM1/p62, as a major autophagy receptor, forms droplets that are critical for cargo recognition, nucleation, and clearance. p62 droplets also function as liquid assembly platforms to allow the formation of autophagosomes at their surfaces. It is unknown how p62-droplet formation is regulated under physiological or pathological conditions. Here, we report that p62-droplet formation is selectively blocked by inflammatory toxicity, which induces cleavage of p62 by caspase-6 at a novel cleavage site D256, a conserved site across human, mouse, rat, and zebrafish. The N-terminal cleavage product is relatively stable, whereas the C-terminal product appears undetectable. Using a variety of cellular models, we show that the p62 N-terminal caspase-6 cleavage product (p62-N) plays a dominant-negative role to block p62-droplet formation. In vitro p62 phase separation assays confirm this observation. Dominant-negative regulation of p62-droplet formation by caspase-6 cleavage attenuates p62 droplets dependent autophagosome formation. Our study suggests a novel pathway to modulate autophagy through the caspase-6"“p62 axis under certain stress stimuli.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nurturing the reading brain: home literacy practices are associated with children's neural response to printed words through vocabulary skills

Previous studies indicate that children are exposed to different literacy experiences at home. Although these disparities have been shown to affect children's literacy skills, it remains unclear whether and how home literacy practices influence brain activity underlying word-level reading. In the present study, we asked parents of French children from various socioeconomic backgrounds (n"‰="‰66; 8.46"‰Â±"‰0.36 years, range 7.52"“9.22; 20 girls) to report the frequency of home literacy practices. Neural adaptation to the repetition of printed words was then measured using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) in a subset of these children (n"‰="‰44; 8.49"‰Â±"‰0.33 years, range 8.02"“9.14; 13 girls), thereby assessing how sensitive was the brain to the repeated presentation of these words. We found that more frequent home literacy practices were associated with enhanced word adaptation in the left posterior inferior frontal sulcus (r"‰="‰0.32). We also found that the frequency of home literacy practices was associated with children's vocabulary skill (r"‰="‰0.25), which itself influenced the relation between home literacy practices and neural adaptation to words. Finally, none of these effects were observed in a digit adaptation task, highlighting their specificity to word recognition. These findings are consistent with a model positing that home literacy experiences may improve children's vocabulary skill, which in turn may influence the neural mechanisms supporting word-level reading.
