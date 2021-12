With the Jets searching for offence right now, Paul Maurice has decided to move some players around on the power play. The man advantage has been anything but that for Winnipeg since early November as it's gone 2-for-34 including 0-for-6 on Monday when pushing for the tying goal in the 1-0 loss to Arizona. Kyle Connor will move to the left side when Nikolaj Ehlers was for a few games. Connor joins Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Neal Pionk and Pierre-Luc Dubois will hang out around the goal line. Ehlers rejoins Josh Morrissey, Nate Schmidt, Paul Stastny and Andrew Copp.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO