Form SC 13G 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. Filed by: Saba Capital Management, L.P.

 4 days ago

(Title of Class of Securities) (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is...

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:Investec Bank plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this...
Form 4 Cardlytics, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: SOSIN CLIFFORD

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Form 4 InnovAge Holding Corp. For: Dec 01 Filed by: BLAIR PATRICK T

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Form 4 Honest Company, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Liew Jeremy

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Form 4 BERKLEY W R CORP For: Dec 01 Filed by: Augostini Christopher L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Form 4 OSHKOSH CORP For: Dec 01 Filed by: Cortina Ignacio A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BRD U" beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BRD" and "BRD WS," respectively.
Sativa Wellness Group Announces Change of Share Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that an application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for 1,675,350 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to be admitted on or around 9 December 2021, subject to the approval of the CSE and AQSE. These are to be issued to a consultant who has exercised their option in relation to G' shares in a subsidiary company.
Form 4 QUIDEL CORP /DE/ For: Dec 01 Filed by: Hodges Michelle A.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Reflects release of restricted stock units that were previously reported on a Form 4. 2. Disposition of...
Form 4 ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP For: Dec 01 Filed by: LAMBERT DALE J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares were not sold, but were withheld by ION Geophysical Corporation upon the vesting of restricted stock shares to...
Form 4 BlackRock TCP Capital For: Nov 30 Filed by: Williams Karyn Leigh

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Karyn L. Williams...
Form 4 Resonant Inc For: Dec 01 Filed by: Kelly Dylan

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Resonant Inc. common stock.
Form 4 AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Isner Joshua

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Form SC 13G/A Enable Midstream Partner Filed by: OGE ENERGY CORP.

COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS. (Title of Class of Securities) (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement) __________________. Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:. ¨...
Selina to merge with BOA Acquisition Corp.

Selina, the experiential brand targeting Millennial and Gen-Z travelers, and BOA Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction values the pro forma company at an equity value of approximately $1.2 billion. It is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and the combined company will operate as Selina Hospitality plc, and its ordinary shares are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SLNA.”
Form 4 180 DEGREE CAPITAL CORP. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Wolfe Daniel B

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Daniel B. Wolfe...
Regions Bank completes acquisition of Sabal Capital Partners

Regions Bank said Thursday it has completed its acquisition of financial services firm Sabal Capital Partners. The California-based company uses a technology-enabled platform to facilitate lending in the small-balance commercial real estate market. It is one of the top originators of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans and has a growing presence in the non-agency commercial mortgage-based securities loan origination. The company has originated nearly $6 billion in financing and has a servicing portfolio of nearly $5 billion.
Form FWP BANK OF AMERICA CORP Filed by: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/

Issuer: BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor: Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Term: Approximately 5 years, unless previously automatically called. Underlyings: The Russell 2000® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "RTY"), the S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "SPX") and the Nasdaq-100® Index (Bloomberg symbol: "NDX"). Pricing and Issue Dates*: December 21, 2021 and...
Form SC 13D/A COMPASS Pathways plc Filed by: ATAI Life Sciences N.V.

(Title of Class of Securities) (Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications) November 29, 2021. (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement) If the filing person has previously filed...
Form 4 MICROSOFT CORP For: Nov 29 Filed by: THOMPSON JOHN WENDELL

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
