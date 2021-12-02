ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay's startup gift guide: 14 finds that check off everyone on your list

By Lauren Coffey
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there was ever a time to knock out holiday shopping early, it's the year with supply...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Economy#Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Long-term changes and challenges are ahead for Tampa Bay’s leisure and hospitality industry

For Tampa Bay, developments in the leisure and hospitality sector will precipitate and propel larger transformations for the local economy as a whole. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Editor's picks: Things to know, including a tech sector supply chain update and the creation of a new grapefruit

The Business Journal editor's curated rundown of news to know includes a Pasco community newspaper sale and a USF partnership around health care. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Looking for seasonal work and a signing bonus? Here are the jobs hiring around the Tampa Bay area

The financial stresses of the holiday season can be tough. But extra income can help make it better. Here are some jobs hiring around the Tampa area. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Editor's picks: Things to know, including a golf driving range that comes to you

The TBBJ editor's curated rundown of news to know includes a Tampa/Sarasota residential real estate merger and excellence hiring veterans. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Synapse Florida teams up with Miami-based eMerge Americas to further boost Florida's startup scene

The two conference supergiants have come together to strengthen Florida's identity as a startup hub. We need your help finding our area's fastest-growing privately held companies. If your business or if you know a local business who has had impressive revenue growth over the past three years, submit a nomination today to recognize their hard work and admirable accomplishments!
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay

Comments / 0

Community Policy