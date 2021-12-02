ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel halts controversial tech to track omicron variant

By ILAN BEN ZION Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Thursday it was halting the use of a controversial...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Omicron#Tech#Ap
neworleanssun.com

Omicron Covid variant: Israel bars tourists, reimposes quarantine rules

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 28 (ANI): Israel is banning the entry of foreigners for two weeks to prevent the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, local media reports said on Sunday. Israel has decided to bar tourists, reinstate quarantine rules to contain the Omicron, The Times of Israel reported....
WORLD
Fox News

EU, UK, Israel to halt air travel to southern Africa over new COVID-19 variant

Nations took swift action Friday to halt air travel from southern Africa in reaction to news of a new, transmissible COVID-19 variant. Although the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the B.1.1.529 variant, warning officials to avoid "knee-jerk responses," the 27-nation European Union said it would propose stopping air travel from southern Africa.
WORLD
investing.com

UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron variant cases, Israel closes borders

LONDON/BERLIN/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Britain, Germany and Italy detected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new steps to contain the virus, while more nations imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa. The discovery of the variant has sparked global concern, a wave...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dutch, Australians find omicron variant: others halt flights

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Morocco is suspending all incoming air travel from around the world starting Monday for two weeks because of the rapid spread of the new omicron variant of the virus, the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday. The ministry tweeted that the decision was taken to “preserve the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Omicron map: Tracking the new Covid-19 variant around the world

The Covid-19 omicron variant has already made its way across the globe. Cases of the new variant, which the World Health Organization first announced on Friday, have appeared in more than a dozen countries as of Monday. First identified by South African scientists, omicron cases have been reported from Australia and Hong Kong to Canada.
WORLD
fox4kc.com

Omicron variant forces Gov. Parson to postpone trip to Israel, Greece

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson postponed his international trip to Israel and Greece just days before he and the first lady were scheduled to leave. Parson announced Monday that efforts are underway to reschedule the trip after new travel restrictions were implemented because of the new COVID-19 omicron variant.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Reuters

Israel halts disputed Omicron tracing through phone surveillance

JERUSALEM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Israel said on Thursday it was halting the use of mobile phone tracing to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, a practice that had been challenged by privacy watchdogs. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government authorised the surveillance technology, which matches virus carriers'...
WORLD
Boston Herald

Moderna, Pfizer fast-track fight against omicron variant of Covid-19

As the omicron variant has seized the world’s attention, crushing financial markets and grounding global travel, vaccine manufacturers are scrambling behind the scenes to make sure their shots still protect against the deadly virus, and make adjustments if they don’t. “We should know about the ability of the current vaccine...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports

Israel's Defense Ministry on Monday announced that it was tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving Israeli spyware company NSO Group The ministry said the countries purchasing Israeli cyber technology would have to sign a declaration pledging to use the products “for the investigation and prevention of terrorist acts and serious crimes only.”It said countries that violate the terms of use could be subject to sanctions, “including limiting the cyber system and/or disconnecting it.”The announcement made no mention of NSO. But it came just days after it was revealed that 11...
WORLD
Times Daily

Unvaccinated Italians face new restrictions as holidays near

MILAN (AP) — Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Scientist behind UK vaccine says next pandemic may be worse

LONDON (AP) — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Nigeria slams UK's 'discriminatory' travel ban over omicron

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian official on Monday criticized a travel ban imposed on the West African nation by the British government amid fears about the new omicron coronavirus variant as “punitive, indefensible and discriminatory.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
CORONAVIRUS
Fudzilla

Israel abandons plans to track Omicron using mobiles

Israel said it was abandoning plans to use antiterrorism software and databases to track the movement of suspected Omicron variants. The move was challenged by privacy watchdogs but was authorised by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government. The tech matches virus carriers' locations against other mobile phones nearby to determine their contacts.
WORLD
Times Daily

Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

LONDON (AP) — Three 2021 Nobel Prize laureates said Monday that climate change is the biggest threat facing the world — yet they remain optimistic — as this year's winners began receiving their awards at scaled-down local ceremonies adapted for pandemic times. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy