ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill visits Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss ‘election integrity’

By Phil Pinarski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTNC4_0dCLZnBT00

PALM BEACH, Fla. ( WIAT ) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill recently visited former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida to discuss a handful of topics.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill not seeking political office in 2022, admits to ‘poor choices’

According to a tweet from Merrill, the two met Tuesday to discuss “election integrity, transparency and accountability throughout the nation.”

Trump, as well as several GOP officials, have expressed their concerns with the voting operations across the country following his loss in the the presidential election last year. Merrill has said in the past that elections in Alabama should not be in question over their legitimacy.

“Alabamians should have confidence when heading to the polls, knowing without a doubt that their vote will be counted and their voice will be heard,” Merrill said in November 2020.

The secretary of state also welcomed My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to his office back in December to discuss the elections. Lindell stated his appreciation for Alabama’s safest election procedures, but he “still has some questions he would like to have answered,” according to the press release statement made by Merrill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Pence: ‘I know I did the right thing’ on Jan. 6

(The Hill) – Former Vice President Mike Pence said he believes he “did the right thing” when he certified the results of the 2020 presidential election in January, ignoring then-President Trump’s repeated requests that he object to the vote. Pence, in an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network that aired on Thursday, said he knows in his “heart of […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WKRG News 5

Gov. Ivey submits formal letter opposing federal vaccine mandate

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Early Friday, Dec. 3, Governor Kay Ivey submitted a formal comment letter expressing her opposition to the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The letter was submitted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), imploring the vaccine mandate to be discontinued, “sooner, rather than later.” According to […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Palm Beach, FL
Elections
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Local
Florida Elections
State
Alabama State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi death row inmate says he wants the state to start planning his execution — a request that comes weeks after another Mississippi prisoner surrendered appeals and was put to death. “I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith,” Blayde Nathaniel Grayson said in a handwritten letter filed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy