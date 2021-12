A gun store in Carson City, near where I live in northern Nevada, ran an ad on their Facebook page reminding customers to ask for the “Rittenhouse Special.” That is, purchase an AR-15 and get a second one for $75 off the “marked price.” The ad included a heroic shot of Kyle Rittenhouse striding down the street, from video taken the night he killed two people, looking very much in charge of himself and the situation.

NEVADA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO