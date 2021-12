Remember when Furby was the gift everyone wanted and couldn't get? Well now things have come full circle and Furby is advising you on what to buy for other people. The chatting furry e-pet is the latest toy from our nostalgic past to resurface on TikTok, and what's more, it'll give you holiday gift advice. Buy-now-pay-later service Afterpay is resurrecting Furby in a holiday campaign from B-Reel in which consumers can interact with it on the platform and get customized responses on what to buy. Aimed at Gen Z consumers, the campaign is called the "Impossible Gift Finder" and the idea is that those stuck for what to buy can ask Furby for ideas on Afterpay's TikTok from December 7 through 12 and shop for them in four interest-free installments via Afterpay.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO