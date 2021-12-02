Holiday lights brighten night

After one of the hardest years in recent history, local emergency responders came together to hold a Christmas Parade of Lights in 2020. With another difficult year coming to a close, they have once again decided to light local communities with decorated emergency vehicles. The Christmas Parade of Lights will begin in Pence Springs, go through Talcott, and end in Forest Hill. The trek will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Anyone who would like to drive their decorated vehicle through the parade is asked to be at Talcott Fire Department before 6 p.m. prior to lineup. Anyone who does not live directly on the parade route, but wishes to view the procession is invited to park in open, public areas beside the road. However, organizers ask that anyone parking along the road please "stay in or around your vehicle." The post Christmas Parade of Lights to Brighten Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO