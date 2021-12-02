ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Holiday lights brighten night

By Avalon Styles-Ashley
vtcng.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSit by a gingerbread fireplace, walk through a tunnel of blue or hang out with a giant penguin in Veterans Memorial Park this Friday: Spark the Park is back. South Burlington’s second year of the winter-themed light event returns Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m., with family-friendly light displays brightening the...

www.vtcng.com

vtcng.com

WonderArts holiday market Saturday

A festive, outdoor artisan market celebrates the magic of the season Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. Stop in for carols, unique eats and warm up by a toasty fire. Shop local for the holidays and support crafters from around the region.
LIFESTYLE
vtcng.com

Hyde Park church hosts 43rd Christmas fair

The 43rd Hyde Park Christmas craft fair is Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Hyde Park Elementary School, 9 a.m-3 p.m., organized by the Second Congregational Church. There will be a selection of crafts and foods all made by local crafters — a great place to buy local. There will also be wreaths for sale with the proceeds used to make 25 Christmas food baskets.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
vtcng.com

Remember those you love on Stowe’s Tree of Lights

Stowe’s Tree of Lights is approaching its 30th year. This fundraiser is an opportunity to give a donation to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice. Assistance from Stowe Vibrancy, Stowe Post Office, Stowe Reporter and our communities and beyond provides this heartfelt tradition to...
ADVOCACY
vtcng.com

Time to get out your ugly sweaters

The 5th Ugly Sweater 5K on Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., starts and ends at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School. Participants enjoy complimentary food and beverages, a snapshot from the photo booth and commemorative winter hat. There are prizes, of course, for the ugliest sweaters. This fundraiser supports the Rotary Club of South Burlington’s local charitable initiatives and the South Burlington Academic Boosters Fund. Entry fee is $35 for adults; $15 for those 12-17; and free for kids under 12. Register at the South Burlington Rotary website, southburlingtonrotary.org.
APPAREL
vtcng.com

Recreation commission pitches bigger headquarters

Recreation is a big deal in Stowe, a town known for its ski slopes, mountain bike trails, hockey arena and walking paths. But the locus of recreation is long in the tooth and needs some updating, some say. Members of the Stowe Parks and Recreation Department told the town selectboard...
LIFESTYLE
vtcng.com

Morristown Centennial Library’s upcoming programs

Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library. Read to Figment, a beautiful, kind and calm Vermont therapy dog, Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-noon. Figment loves to listen to stories and reading to animals is a stress-free way for kids to practice their reading skills. Open to...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Lights#Parks And Recreation#Rec Department#Light Up Vermont#Rec Staff
vtcng.com

Personalized plows get kids involved in snow clearing

Those big orange plow trucks that the Vermont Agency of Transportation uses to keep the roads cleared, salted and sanded all winter are so ubiquitous that, save for a passing glance of the drivers piloting them, one could be forgiven for thinking they all look exactly alike. Enter Snowbegone Kenobi.
LAMOILLE COUNTY, VT
