MLB lockout begins for first time in decades

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in more than a...

#Mlb Lockout#Collective Bargaining#The League#The Players Association
Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals add relief pitcher Taylor Clarke before MLB lockout begins

One day after the Kansas City Royals created a roster spot by non-tendering reliever Richard Lovelady, who is on the mend from elbow surgery, they used that spot to add reliever Taylor Clarke. Clarke, 28, signed a one-year contract with the Royals on Wednesday. Clarke’s deal will pay him $975,000...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Red Sox sign ex-Yankees, Mets lefty before lockout begins

Rich Hill is going home. Again. The Boston native signed with the Red Sox on Wednesday just before Major League Baseball instituted a lockout following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Per the Boston Globe:. According to a major league source, Hill will receive a $5 million base salary...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Reportedly Nearing Deal with Korean Baseball League

In making the best of a bad situation news, former Dodgers outfielder DJ Peters may be heading out of the country to secure more money and better playing time. First, Peters made his MLB debut with LA last season, struggling to a .192 average in 18 games before being designated for assignment and ultimately traded to the Texas Rangers. Where most former Dodgers end up, apparently. In 52 games with Texas, the Glendora native hit just .198 but did connect on 12 home runs while driving in 34 runs.
MLB
fox5ny.com

MLB labor dispute: Baseball appears headed for first work stoppage in decades

Unlike the NFL, NBA and NHL, Major League Baseball has enjoyed 26 years of labor peace. Collective bargaining agreements (CBA) have been ratified without jeopardizing the regular season or post-season. But that streak appears to be headed for an end once the collective bargaining agreement with the player’s union expires on Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
NFL
Washington Post

MLB lockout begins as CBA expires with owners and players still at odds

For the first time in the lifetimes of many young baseball fans, the normal rhythms of the game and its offseason will be disrupted as Major League Baseball owners initiated a lockout early Thursday morning. The collective bargaining agreement that governs the way MLB, its owners and players operate expired...
NFL
Dallas News

After a whirlwind of spending, the MLB lockout will give Rangers plenty of time to plan next steps

This is how it will work. On Wednesday afternoon, the Rangers will officially introduce the Half-A-Billion Boys at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Jon Daniels and Chris Young will drape new jerseys over the shoulders of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. They may be joined by Jon Gray and Kole Calhoun. Or perhaps the other half of the still-in-progress free agent haul will get its own presser.
MLB
FanSided

3 big-time free agents the Cubs can sign after the MLB lockout ends

Right under the deadline prior to the MLB lockout hitting, the Chicago Cubs stole the show, swooping in and signing Marcus Stroman to a three-year, $71 million deal. The move gives the team at least three starters (with Stroman joining Kyle Hendricks and Wade Miley) more than capable of giving quality outing every five days.
NFL
Red Reporter

How these Cincinnati Reds will pass the time during the MLB lockout

The oligarghy of Major League Baseball billionaires and their minion Rob Manfred officially put the kibosh on any and all attempts at salvaging baseball on this continent as we know it this week. There is a lockout in place, the Collective Bargaining Agreement has expired, and it’s now up to the Players Union to pry whatever cash they can from this fiasco so that the players - y’know, the actual talent in this operation - gets paid accordingly once more.
MLB
WWL-TV

MLB Lockout: Baseball enters its first work stoppage in more than 25 years

TAMPA, Fla. — Representatives with MLB's players' union and team owners were unable to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. That means the league has now entered its first work stoppage since 1994. What that means for baseball in the story below. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- It's an event that's been more than...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Owners vote to trigger baseball's first work stoppage since 1994-95, per report

Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement, the contract that allows MLB and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) to conduct business, will expire Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m. ET. MLB owners have unanimously voted to lock out the players soon thereafter, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The lockout will begin at some point on Thursday, per Heyman, and will mark the league's first work stoppage since 1994-95. During the lockout, free agents will not be allowed to sign and teams will not be permitted to trade players who are part of the union.
MLB

