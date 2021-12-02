MLB lockout begins for first time in decades

Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement, the contract that allows MLB and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) to conduct business, will expire Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m. ET. MLB owners have unanimously voted to lock out the players soon thereafter, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The lockout will begin at some point on Thursday, per Heyman, and will mark the league's first work stoppage since 1994-95. During the lockout, free agents will not be allowed to sign and teams will not be permitted to trade players who are part of the union.
Comments / 0