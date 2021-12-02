ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Former Cox High star Tayvion Robinson announces he’ll transfer from Virginia Tech

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Tayvion Robinson, a former Cox High football star and one of Virginia Tech’s most dynamic playmakers this season, announced Thursday he plans to transfer.

Robinson’s announcement came on the day former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry was introduced as the Hokies’ new head coach.

Robinson led Virginia Tech in receiving yards with 675 and his 40 receptions were second to Tre Turner’s 44 catches. Robinson also was the Hokies’ primary punt returner, averaging 13.67 yards and returning one punt for a 60-yard touchdown.

“I want to thank Virginia Tech for giving me the opportunity to play football at this level,” Robinson wrote on Twitter. “It was a hard decision but I had to make a choice that was best for me, my family and my future. I’ll always be thankful for my time here. With that being said I’ll be entering the transfer portal and looking for my next home to further my career and education. Thank you again Hokie Nation.”

Robinson played quarterback, running back and receiver on offense at Cox in Virginia Beach, accounting for 1,635 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior. He was rated the No. 6 recruit in Virginia in the Class of 2019 and chose Virginia Tech over Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, South Carolina and Virginia.

Jami Frankenberry, 757-446-2376, jami.frankenberry@pilotonline.co m

Comments / 0

Related
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Enters the Transfer Portal

2019 4-star WR Tayvion Robinson has entered the transfer portal. Robinson transfers after snagging 113 receptions for 1,555 yards and 9 TD in three seasons with the Hokies. Virginia Tech fired head coach Justin Fuente on November 16 after a 43-31 record in six seasons, a possible precursor to this move. They announced the hiring of head coach Brent Pry on Thursday. Pry was the defensive coordinator at Penn State under Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Football
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
State
Nebraska State
State
South Carolina State
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Cox High#Penn State#Twitter#Hokie Nation#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kirby Smart said about Alabama after Georgia's loss to Tide

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs had a frustrating game in the SEC Championship loss to Alabama. After going up 10-0 in the first half, it was all Alabama in the second quarter and second half. Alabama ended up beating Georgia 41-24, as Bryce Young carved up Georgia’s dominant defense for 4 total touchdowns and likely sealed up the Heisman Trophy.
ALABAMA STATE
voiceofmotown.com

Legendary Coach to Join Big 12 Conference Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – Legendary TCU head coach Gary Patterson was fired on Halloween this year after a 3-5 start to the season. Patterson is the winningest coach in TCU history and considered one of the finest coaches in college football. He had an overall record of 181-79 and a bowl record of 6-2 during his long career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
rockytopinsider.com

Former Five-Star Tennessee Target Enters Transfer Portal

Former TCU running back Zach Evans has officially hit the transfer portal as of Monday afternoon. Evans was a five-star recruit in the 2020 class and was the number one overall player in the state of Texas according to 247. However, after just two years with TCU, combined with the ongoing turnaround inside of the program, Evans is officially on the move.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Brian Kelly has flippant response for leaving Notre Dame high and dry

Brian Kelly turned the college football world upside down when he left Notre Dame to take the open LSU head coaching position. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract. Notre Dame is in the midst of a fight for the College Football Playoff, and the CFP selection committee chairman Gary Barta said earlier in the week that Kelly’s departure to LSU could have an impact on Notre Dame’s resume.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Joel Klatt believes College Football Playoff committee made mistake

The College Football Playoff field was officially set Sunday, and we now know who will be competing for a national championship. While No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati will play in the Cotton Bowl semifinal, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia will face off in the Orange Bowl semifinal – with both games taking place on Friday, Dec. 31.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks Right Now

The 2021 college football season is starting to wind down, with only a few games left on the regular season schedule. With conference title games only a few weeks away, every game is that much more important for teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Lee Corso gave an updated look at his playoff teams right now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young inks new NIL deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young added a new NIL deal to his growing list, and this time it involves food. The Crimson Tide star announced he has partnered with Subway, and he now has his own sub. “The Tuscaloosa” is composed of steak, bacon, Monterey cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce. “A...
NFL
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy