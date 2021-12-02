Former Cox High star Tayvion Robinson announces he’ll transfer from Virginia Tech

Tayvion Robinson, a former Cox High football star and one of Virginia Tech’s most dynamic playmakers this season, announced Thursday he plans to transfer.

Robinson’s announcement came on the day former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry was introduced as the Hokies’ new head coach.

Robinson led Virginia Tech in receiving yards with 675 and his 40 receptions were second to Tre Turner’s 44 catches. Robinson also was the Hokies’ primary punt returner, averaging 13.67 yards and returning one punt for a 60-yard touchdown.

“I want to thank Virginia Tech for giving me the opportunity to play football at this level,” Robinson wrote on Twitter. “It was a hard decision but I had to make a choice that was best for me, my family and my future. I’ll always be thankful for my time here. With that being said I’ll be entering the transfer portal and looking for my next home to further my career and education. Thank you again Hokie Nation.”

Robinson played quarterback, running back and receiver on offense at Cox in Virginia Beach, accounting for 1,635 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior. He was rated the No. 6 recruit in Virginia in the Class of 2019 and chose Virginia Tech over Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, South Carolina and Virginia.

