ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Adoption Isn’t the Solution to Abortion, No Matter What Amy Coney Barrett Says

By Emma Specter
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re in possession of a reproductive system—or simply hold the belief that people who do should have some say in whether or not to bear children—it’s likely that this week has been hard on you. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization,...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 225

Kookaloo
2d ago

The pawns two adopted kids are from Haiti. Why not from the United States?The state were she was born Louisiana has over 3,000 children in foster care 134 ready to adopt. Any state in America has kids lining up why did she go to a poor third world country to buy her kids?

Reply(11)
22
Saint
2d ago

A country that proliferates, and sells, all forms of weapons of mas destruction have no place in a womans womb. This anti abortion stance comes from a Christian society that doesn't actively advocate for anything sustainable on this planet. Pesticides kill 200k people annually and taint 80% of all of our produce, with no issues from the Christian community. Healthcare costs are exorbitantly out of touch with the average household income, to no objection from the Republican party. So much destruction is allowed and instigated by our government yet they want to copy and ntrol a womans womb. Ironic much?

Reply(12)
15
ThisWitch
2d ago

If you don't want an abortion, don't have one. Otherwise, it's none of your business, or mine if anyone else does.. for ANY reason.

Reply(30)
14
Related
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Rolling Stone

‘You’re Going to Be Finding Babies in Dumpsters’: Director of Mississippi’s Last Clinic Speaks Out as Supreme Court Weighs Major Abortion Case

Back in 1966 — seven years before the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade — Mississippi was the first state in the nation to legalize abortion for victims of rape. Up until the early 1980s, when state legislators embarked on a campaign to shutter them via a series of increasingly onerous restrictions, there were more than a dozen abortion clinics serving women across the state. Today, only one is left: Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in Jackson, Mississippi, known as the Pink House for its garish and cheerful paint job.  On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Amy Jackson
Person
Gigi Hadid
Washington Post

Sotomayor saw she couldn’t sway her colleagues. So she talked to us instead.

Melissa Murray is the Frederick I. and Grace Stokes professor of law at New York University. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, now the anchor of the Supreme Court’s dwindling left flank, cut to the heart of the matter with her first question in Wednesday’s oral argument over Mississippi’s abortion law, which forbids the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As she noted, the legislators who drafted and passed the law did so with the explicit hope that the court’s new conservative supermajority — solidified during the Trump administration — would use it as a vehicle for overruling Roe v. Wade. If her new colleagues seize that opportunity, she asked, “will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Better dead than adopted, argues New York Times opinion writer

Adoption presents a major problem for militant “pro-choicers.”. It’s an attractive and life-affirming alternative to killing a child in utero, one which offers to make good on the “rare” in the promise of “safe, legal, and rare.”. So, naturally, some on the pro-abortion side of the fence have turned their...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Motherhood#The Supreme Court#Jackson Women S Health
Fox News

Stephen Colbert declares 'we don't live in a democracy' as right-leaning SCOTUS considers abortion case

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert offered a grim assessment of the landmark abortion case that was brought in front of the Supreme Court this week. Colbert began his monologue Thursday by knocking the "slightly less-trusted body" over concerns among the left that the lawsuit brought against Mississippi's abortion cut-off of 15 weeks into the pregnancy can result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade with a conservative-leaning court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Washington Post reporter mocked for pointing out 'meaningless facts' about the Supreme Court

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump faced backlash for calling out the "minoritarian third" of the Supreme Court, which was nominated by former President Trump. On Thursday, Bump published an article titled "The minoritarian third of the Supreme Court" which he noted were nominated by a president who lost the popular vote and supported by senators who represent a minority of the country's population.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

‘Follow The Science’: Pro-lifers Slam Justice Sotomayor After She Compared Unborn Babies To Braindead People

Pro-life activists criticized Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s Wednesday comments that fetal pain before 24 weeks was a “fringe” idea. “Modern research is revealing that unborn babies do feel pain at an early stage, and we see that science in action regularly during fetal surgery, in which doctors apply analgesia in utero to prevent the suffering of the unborn child,” Dr. David Prentice, Charlotte Lozier Institute vice president of research and an expert on stem cell research, said in a Dec. 1 press release.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

AOC is latest Democrat to launch attack on Supreme Court

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took to Twitter to attack the Supreme Court hours after the justices heard oral arguments in what could be the most significant abortion case in decades. While it could be months until the court announces a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health – which could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WashingtonExaminer

The Thomas court: Roe skeptic seizes moment during Supreme Court abortion hearing

Clarence Thomas is the only current justice who was on the bench when the Supreme Court reaffirmed its previous precedent legalizing abortion. Thomas dissented in 1992, his first year on the court. Now he's a leading member among the court's conservative bloc that could uphold the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and, by extension, overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy