Key Points: Cole Anthony Returns, Leads Magic Past Nuggets

The Orlando Magic defeated the Denver Nuggets in Orlando at the Amway Center, 108-103.

Orlando snapped a seven game losing streak; They also snapped a 10 game losing streak to the Nuggets overall, as this was their first victory over Denver since March 15, 2016.

Franz Wagner had a big game for the Magic with 15 points, three rebounds, and five assists. He hit a big three towards the end of the game to put the Magic up 106-103. Wagner spoke on his big shot and his mindset going through the process of knocking that clutch shot down.

“I came off a pick-and-roll looking to pass it early, but they messed up the switch and I was just open and shot a 3,” Franz Wagner said. “Obviously, it felt really good.”

It was Cole Anthony who led the way for the Magic in his first game back from his ankle injury. He is becoming more comfortable as each game goes by. Anthony scored 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field. He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists.

