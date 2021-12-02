ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matawan, NJ

Services for Jeffrey Grimm, 45, Matawan assistant football coach and Woodbridge teacher

By Steven Falk, Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

Jeffrey Grimm, an assistant coach for the Matawan Regional High School football team and business teacher at Woodbridge High School, died Wednesday, Matawan principal Aaron Eyler said.

Grimm, 45, was Matawan's offensive line coach in the just-concluded season. He had coached at Woodbridge High in the past.

“We, are obviously, deeply saddened by the passing of Jeffrey Grimm," Eyler said Thursday. “Our thoughts are certainly with his family as they work through this really difficult time. We, as a school, and football program stand ready to support them in anyway possible.’’

According to his obituary, Grimm is survived by his wife of 13 years Alba and two children, Giuliana and Zack.

Services are Dec. 6 at the McCracken Funeral Home, 1500 Morris Ave., Union from 4-7:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7:30 p.m.

Grimm died at work while in the Woodbridge High School building Wednesday afternoon, according to Patch.com, the first to report on his passing. He was found by school staff, who called 911, Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner told the publication. The death appears to be of natural causes and is not being viewed by police as suspicious, Hubner said.

"Mr. Grimm was an important member of our Woodbridge High School staff and he will be deeply missed," Woodbridge Superintendent Joe Massimino wrote in a letter to the school community.

Eyler said Matawan football head coach Jay Graber met with the Matawan players early Thursday morning to tell them of Grimm’s death.

“He wanted to check in with them to make sure they understood and knew about the support of services that were available to them within the school,’’ Eyler said. “He’s (Graber) been checking in with the team, the assistant coaches have been checking in with the team to make sure that the kids are supported as they go through this difficult period.

“Losing anybody is really, really difficult, and when it comes to a team, you know how tight-knit the players and coaches are. It’s very much a family. We stand by our players in making sure they have all the counseling and supportive services they need as they go through this.’’

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press:

