Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton addresses ‘pretty terrifying’ LGBTQ+ laws in Saudi Arabia

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Lewis Hamilton is in the midst of the most exciting Formula One title battle in recent memory but insists he is uncomfortable racing in Saudi Arabia highlighting the country’s “pretty terrifying” LGBTQ+ laws.

The inaugural race in Jeddah is the penultimate grand prix of the 2021 season in which reigning champion Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen have tussled for the title.

Verstappen is just eight points clear heading into Sunday’s race in Saudi Arabia but Hamilton has the momentum of winning the previous two races for Mercedes.

One of those came in Qatar a fortnight ago where the Brit spoke out on the poor human rights record of the Gulf state, calling on F1 and other sportspeople to do the same.

“As I said at the last race that I felt the sport and we are duty-bound to ensure we try and raise awareness for certain issues, especially human rights in the countries we are going to,” he said on Thursday.

“With the utmost respect for everyone that is here, I have had a warm respect from everyone here on the ground.

“I can’t pretend to ever be the most knowledgeable or deepest understanding of anyone who has grown up in the community here that is heavily affected by so many rules and regimes.

“Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn’t say I do but it is not my choice to be here, the sport has taken the choice to be here and whether it is right or wrong, I think while we are here I think it is important that we do try and raise awareness.”

Hamilton won in Qatar while wearing a new helmet sporting rainbow and coloured chevrons in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

With same-sex relationships illegal in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia, Hamilton confirmed he would again wear the new design around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend.

He added: “In the last race you saw the helmet that I wore and I will wear that again here and in the next race because that is an issue and is a law.

There is a lot of change that needs to happen and our sport needs to do more

Lewis Hamilton

“If anyone wants to take the time to read what the law is for the LGBT+ community, it is pretty terrifying and there are changes that need to be made, for example women’s rights and being able to drive in 2018 – it is how they are policed.

“Are they really in effect? Why are some of the women still in prison from driving many, many years ago?

“There is a lot of change that needs to happen and our sport needs to do more.”

The Independent

Mercedes F1 boss apologises for ‘additional hurt’ to Grenfell bereaved

The boss of Formula One team Mercedes has apologised to Grenfell survivors and bereaved relatives after signing a partnership deal with a firm behind some of the insulation installed in the tower.Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team principal Toto Wolff thanked campaign group Grenfell United for their offer to meet following their condemnation of the deal with Kingspan.In a letter, Wolff said the 2017 fire in west London was “beyond imaginable”, and said he wanted to apologise for the “additional hurt” the Kingspan announcement had caused.A letter from Toto Wolff to Grenfell United. pic.twitter.com/OcczmEP4yA— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 3, 2021The...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

