Fiscal committee approves funds to address shortage of hospital beds

By Annmarie Timmins
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 2 days ago
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette offered a stark visual Thursday when she asked state fiscal officials for more flexibility spending $90 million in federal aid tackling the state’s hospital bed shortage.

Moving a single elder who doesn’t need acute hospital care to a nursing home would allow hospitals to treat as many as 20 patients who truly need that level of care, she said. The problem, Shibinette added, is that too few nursing homes have the staff to open beds, forcing overrun hospitals to send some patients out of state.

“What we do know is our hospitals are transferring patients as far away as Connecticut and Albany, New York, to get the right level of care that they need,” Shibinette told the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee. “And we’re not just talking about COVID patients. We’re talking about patients with heart attacks and strokes and things like that.”

As of Thursday, hospitals were operating at 91 percent capacity, she said. But that remaining 9 percent may be in pediatric and maternity wards, and not a true indicator of hospitals’ ability to absorb more acute patients. Hospitalization of just COVID-19 patients hit 403 Wednesday.

At least two hospitals are postponing non-emergency procedures to preserve bed space, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health announced Wednesday it was treating 62 patients across its system and would also consider reducing or postponing elective procedures if needed.

The committee approved Shibinette’s request , allowing her to proceed with several initiatives suggested by the state’s hospital leaders.

That includes eight “strike teams” of health care workers to work in long-term care facilities. Shibinette said the state is hoping to recruit staff from out of state and not from New Hampshire health care settings.

“There are several county (long-term care) facilities and a couple of private facilities that have said if you can get us the staff, we can open up a 25-bed unit in our nursing home and take those hospitalized patients,” Shibinette said.

The department clarified a comment from the governor Tuesday that team members would be paid as much as $300 an hour. The state will use $6 million to pay the agencies, not the team members, rates of $200 to $300 an hour. The agencies will set salaries.

About $2.2 million of the federal aid will be used as an incentive to persuade nursing homes and rehabilitation centers to take Medicaid patients while their eligibility is under review. If patients are denied Medicaid coverage, the state will pay those providers directly.

The state will use $3.2 million to pay rehabilitation centers their standard rates to take patients waiting for a nursing home bed. And nearly $9 million will be offered to outpatient ambulatory care providers to create surge centers to treat acute patients who need in-patient care.

The department also received authority to use nearly $70 million of the federal pandemic aid to increase the number of mobile vans and fixed sites providing vaccines and booster doses, and COVID-19 testing. The money will also go toward the state’s Dec. 11 Booster Blitz, where booster doses will be offered by appointment only at 16 sites. An individual can make appointments for up to five people at vaccines.nh.gov .

Gov. Chris Sununu, who asked committee members to support Shibinette’s request, issued a statement following their approval. “I appreciate the fiscal committee acting on an expedited basis to approve these critical funds which are a necessary first step in addressing health care capacity challenges in New Hampshire,” he wrote.

The Executive Council must also approve Shibinette’s spending requests. They could go before the council as early as next week, but that remained uncertain Thursday.

The post Fiscal committee approves funds to address shortage of hospital beds appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

New Hampshire Bulletin

House committee passes amendment blocking businesses from mandating vaccines

A late amendment that would disallow private businesses from mandating vaccines and expand vaccine exemptions to include natural immunity and philosophical objections passed the House Education Committee Tuesday, 11-8, with the support of one Democrat, Barbara Shaw of Manchester. The vote followed a nearly five-hour public hearing in which most speakers supported the legislation. While […] The post House committee passes amendment blocking businesses from mandating vaccines appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

