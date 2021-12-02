ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

2 men involved in violent robberies at cell phone stores sentenced to federal prison

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJk8l_0dCLYcRH00
Quentin Truley (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Two men involved in a series of violent robberies at cell phone stores in metro Atlanta have been sentenced to federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said Dontavious Matthews, 31 and Quentin Truley, 27 showed no regard for human life when they held customers and employees at gunpoint during an armed robbery in Brookhaven in 2017.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Erskine said Truley and Matthews entered the store, pointed guns at employees and ordered everyone to the ground. Matthews then forced the store manager to go into a back room and open the safe. Truley held employees and customers at gunpoint while Matthews took cell phones from the safe. The men then ran from the scene.

The robbery was captured on surveillance cameras and the men left their fingerprints in the store.

Eleven days later, Truley and an unknown accomplice conducted a similar robbery at a cell phone store in Lithonia, prosecutors said. The store manager had placed a tracker phone with the other stolen phones and police used it to find Truley, who was found hiding in the bushes at a nearby apartment complex.

“Violent conduct like the armed robberies in this case will not be tolerated in our community,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI is proud to work with our local law enforcement partners in helping to convict these offenders at the federal level, where they face stiffer penalties and no opportunity for parole.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Matthews has been sentenced to nine years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released. He’s been order to pay restitution in the amount of $19,321.

Truley has been sentenced to 19 years and three months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He’s been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $40,400.91.

IN OTHER NEWS

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman arrested after baby daughter dies of fentanyl overdose, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — Authorities arrested a woman Thursday after an autopsy showed that her baby daughter died earlier this year of fentanyl toxicity, WHBQ-TV reported. Police responded to an apartment complex on Anchorage Road on Sept. 15 after the infant girl was found unresponsive, the news station reported, citing the Oxford Police Department. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Brookhaven, GA
Brookhaven, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Lithonia, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fbi#Robber#Metro Atlanta#Guns#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida Tech student from Cobb County shot, killed by police on campus after knife attack

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Clayton County teen who was a student at the Florida Institute of Technology was shot and killed on campus by police. Melbourne Police said 18-year-old Alhaji Sow, who is from Riverdale, was reportedly in armed with a knife and assaulting students around 11 p.m. Friday night. Witnesses said he went in to a residential building on campus.
MELBOURNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
101K+
Followers
77K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy