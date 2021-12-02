ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Holiday Lights of Hope and Light the Downtown in Paso Robles

By Email the Editor
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBzTL_0dCLYZjy00

35,000 lights illuminated 17 oak trees for the Lights of Hope fundraiser

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Park was filled to the brim with families and community members on Friday, Nov. 26, to turn on the lights and begin the holiday season.

At 6 p.m., the light switch was flipped, and 35,000 lights illuminated 17 park oak trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0bZi_0dCLYZjy00

Following the lighting ceremony, the crowd lit their candles and sang carols with Chad Stevens, the Co-Chair of the Light Up the Downtown, dressed up in a suit and a top hat to lead the singing along with the Snow King and Queen and Mrs. Claus all if the goal to grow the Grinch’s heart and show his Christmas spirit.

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin and Councilman John Hamon, with his wife Marjorie, joined the sing-along as well.

Although the Grinch was a bit stubborn at first, he eventually came around. I mean, who can resist singing along to Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer?

Mayor Martin concluded, “Everything went smoothly. We managed to convert the Grinch to Christmas, which is a good news thing. Mrs. Claus said we definitely have sufficient Christmas Spirit for Santa Clause to show up at the Christmas Parade, so we’re very happy about that. And we had a great time singing together and holding our candles together, and it was a very successful and happy event.”

It has been said that the Grinch’s soul is an appalling dump heap overflowing with the most disgraceful assortment of deplorable rubbish imaginable, mangled up in tangled up knots! But he managed to leave that all behind and danced the night away with Mrs. Claus. One may even say his heart grew two sizes!

Mrs. Claus talks about her favorite part of the night, “I like the ending of the night where the Grinch finally gives in, and I get to hug the children. That’s my favorite. That’s why I do it, just for the children.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzNk0_0dCLYZjy00

Turning on the lights is just the beginning of Christmas festivities in Paso Robles. This Saturday, Dec. 4, is the 60th Annual Christmas Lights Parade. And the big man in red is sure to make an appearance.

Mrs. Claus said, “I already texted Santa and said to pack his bags. He needs to be here next week for the parade!”

Of course, the lights, carols, and cocoa are fun and, honestly, one of the best ways to begin the holiday fun, but the lights covering the Paso Robles City Park oak trees represent something that affects us all year long.

The lighting ceremony was of the Paso’s Lights of Hope fundraiser for the Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC-CCC).

Candice Sanders, the Executive Director at CSC-CCC, is an ovarian cancer survivor herself.

She said, “We do invite businesses and individuals to sponsor either a bulb, a branch, a limb, or an entire tree to honor their loved ones that they’ve either lost to cancer or to celebrate those who have been impacted by cancer.”

All donations go toward local families. So far, they’ve raised a little over $20,000 and hope to match last year’s total of around $50,000. CSC-CCC is still accepting donations and hopes to make it close to their average of $40,000.

“It was heartwarming to see everybody. It was a great way to kick off the holiday season. Everyone gathered for a good cause as well as to get them in the holiday spirit,” said Sanders.

CSC-CCC is still accepting donations, and the lights will be up through February 2022.

People can still donate by visiting cscslo.org/Support-Our-Work/Lights-of-Hope.

A special thank you to this year’s Lights of Hope Tree Sponsors:

  • Pamela Niner & Niner Wine Estates
  • Re/Max Success & Success Charities
  • Cindy and Karl Wittstrom
  • Thom Schulz in Honor of Laura Coast
  • Humanity Wine Project in Memory of James Jones
  • Pete and Elena Clark
  • Adelaide Inn
  • Jack Weist
  • Paso Market Walk & The Lofts at Paso Market Walk
  • Hotel Cheval

Comments / 0

Related
The Atascadero News

Holiday Events and Pumpkin Pies! by Barbie Butz

Don’t miss the chance to participate in the Atascadero Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony this weekend, Friday, Dec. 3. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens. Children can enjoy a visit with Santa following the lighting, as well as enjoy complimentary hayrides, fire engine rides, community entertainment, tours of Historic City Hall, and hot chocolate!
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Holiday Celebrations Return In-Person

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero holiday celebrations start Dec. 3. On Friday, Atascadero’s Downtown and Atascadero High School will be the place to enjoy a great start to the holiday season!. Festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens, with the annual countdown to light up Historic...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles Wraps Up Successful 37th Dinner

PASO ROBLES — On Thursday Nov. 25, over 1,200 meals were distributed to the community for the 37th Thanksgiving for Paso Robles at Centennial Park. Chairman David Kudija reports that while it was one of the lightest days they’ve had for dine-in meals, Turkey Day went “Amazingly!” The Thanksgiving crew delivered more meals than ever before, which Kudija attributes to COVID and people wishing to stay home.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Society
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Paso Robles, CA
Society
The Atascadero News

Local Christmas Tree Lots Ready for the Season

Agape Christmas Trees in Atascadero has been serving the community for 15 years. It’s that time of year again, and nothing gets you in the holiday mood like Christmas Tree shopping. It’s the perfect reason to gather the family together, bundle up, grab something warm to drink, and go find that perfect bundle of branches to bring home.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Holidays are Here! Mark Your Calendars! by Barbie Butz

You’d better be “making your list and checking it twice” ‘cause Christmas is just around the corner, and you won’t want to forget anyone. From San Miguel to Santa Margarita and outlying areas, you’ll find restaurants, wineries and breweries, and local shops with great ideas for gift-giving. Mark your calendars...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Fall Fest a Huge Success

ATASCADERO — Excitement was in the air over the weekend at the very first Atascadero Fall Festival. Roughly 15,000 people flocked to the Atascadero Sunken Gardens to enjoy carnival rides, live music, local vendors, and amazing street food. The Atascadero Fall Festival, put on by En Fuego Events and presented by the City of Atascadero and Visit Atascadero, was a free event for the whole community!
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stevens
The Atascadero News

Nutcracker Ballet Returns for the 25th Anniversary

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The North County Dance and Performing Arts Foundation (NCDPAF) is ready to bring back the Nutcracker Ballet for its 25th Anniversary. For many, the Nutcracker Performance is a tradition for families and their official start to the holiday season. This year is set to be extra special, considering it’s their silver 25th Anniversary.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 27

NORTH COUNTY — Saturday, Nov. 27 is Shop Small Saturday, and if the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that we need to support our small business. They are the backbone of our local economy, they are friends, and they are the reason so many people love visiting and living in our little, big town.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Atascadero News

Holiday and Community Gatherings in North County By Barbie Butz

Last weekend was a busy one here in the North County. The Holiday Boutique at Atascadero Lake drew a lot of visitors who started their holiday shopping early. The Elks held their traditional Veteran’s Day Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11, and the Printery Foundation held its annual meeting on Sunday, at The Groves on 41, with the help of the north San Luis Obispo County chapter, AGUA CALIENTE, of Questers, who planned a silent auction for the event.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Lights#Christmas Lights#Holiday Season#Christmas Spirit#The Co Chair Of#Santa Clause
The Atascadero News

News from the City! Upcoming Holiday Event Season Activities

It’s really hard to believe, but we’re already seeing lots of holiday decorations and lights going up, and not only in the retail stores – I’ve seen a few homes in town with beautiful displays that show our community is getting into the spirit too! Thanksgiving is already upon us, and then the busy annual holiday season will really be in full swing. At this time of year, there is always so much to do, but we all should also take a little time out from all of the planning, preparation, cooking, and other necessary responsibilities for some fun and a little bit of magic as well! Be sure to mark your calendars now for all of the great, family-friendly events that are coming right around the corner, specially designed to generate many wonderful memories.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/15-11/21/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 15, 2021. 10:10— Joseph Michael...
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Atascadero News

Autumn Events and Pumpkin Cheesescake Tarts by Barbie Butz

Two reminders for events that are coming up quickly. First, the Atascadero Printery Foundation will be hosting its Founders Reception and Annual Meeting this Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., at The Groves on 41. The event includes refreshments, olive oil tasting, and an exciting silent auction. New Founders will be introduced, and an update will be given on the progress being made on the restoration of the historic Printery building. Anyone interested in the project is welcome to attend. Please RSVP to (805)466-1961.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
903
Followers
2K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy