East Helena, MT

East Helena Downtown Christmas Stroll happening Thursday night

By MTN News
 2 days ago
The East Helena Downtown Christmas Stroll will be happening Thursday, Dec. 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Hosted by the East Helena Quality Education Foundation, the event returns this year with local vendors and crafters to show their talents, free entertainment in the City Hall gym, a free kids tent with kid friendly activities in Main Street Park courtesy of J4 Automotive, donated raffle baskets, and free treats in different places throughout the stroll.

There will be buses running to take people to and from the stroll, and bus stops will be posted prior to the stroll.

More information about the event can be found here.

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

