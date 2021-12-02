ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Mobility Plus holds grand opening in Lafayette

By KATC News
 2 days ago
A new business offering mobility options for the people of Acadiana held its grand opening on Wednesday.

Mobility Plus at 450 Failla Road opened its doors officially at 11:30 am on December 1, 2021.

The store will serve Lafayette and surrounding communities as a location for scooters, ramps, lifts, and other mobility solutions.

Moncus Park Christmas market

People who attended Market Under the Oaks events have some Christmas wrapping to do. More than 60 vendors were at Moncus Park tonight selling their crafts to visitors. There people were able to find unique gifts and enjoy some live music.
KATC News

Four Acadiana men cited for alleged recreational fishing violations

Four Acadiana men were cited Wednesday for alleged recreational fishing violations in Vermilion Parish. Hoang Van Pham, 55, of Lafayette, Timmy Van Le, 51, of Eunice, Canh Van Duong, 46, of Crowley, and Steven Van Tran, 43, of Opelousas, were cited for possessing over the limit of red snapper. Duong was also cited for possessing an undersized shark and not possessing basic and saltwater fishing licenses.
Governor appoints Acadiana residents to La Boards and Commissions

Governor John Bel Edwards announces local Acadiana appointments to two Louisiana boards and commissions today. Lauren E. Chauvin of Lafayette has been appointed to the Oilfield Site Restoration Commission. Chauvin is the director of the judicial program and a member of the lobbying team for the Louisiana Association of Business Industry. She will represent Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.
