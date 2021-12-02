Police ID 35-year-old woman shot dead inside Hampton home

Police were called to the 400 block of Chapel Street, near the West Hampton neighborhood and downtown, Wednesday around 11:52 p.m. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

Authorities have identified a 35-year-old woman shot to death inside a home Wednesday night near the downtown area of Hampton.

Police were called to the 400 block of Chapel Street, near the West Hampton neighborhood and downtown, at 11:52 p.m.

Officers investigated a nearby residence and discovered Megan Banks, of Hampton, had been struck by gunfire. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During their preliminary investigation, officials say Banks was involved in an altercation inside the home when she was shot. The motive and circumstances are under investigation.

Police are not looking for suspects and say they have identified everyone involved, according to Hampton Police Division spokesperson Sgt. Amanda Moreland.

No one has been charged. Police did not say whether the home belonged to the woman who was killed.

Anyone with information that will assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com .

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com