Coral Springs, FL

Fire Chaplain Named 2021 Chaplain of the Year

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJEdF_0dCLYIyr00

Coral Springs, FL– On December 1, 2021, the City Commission recognized Reverend Ronald Perkins for being awarded as the 2021 Chaplain of the Year by the Federation of Fire Chaplains, an international fellowship of Fire-Rescue Chaplains. Selected by his peers, Rev. Perkins reflects the energy, drive, understanding, and compassion necessary to serve as an elite emergency services chaplain.

Regarding the selection, Fire Chief Michael McNally said, “We are fortunate to have Rev. Perkins as a member of our team and are proud to recognize him for this well-deserved and honorable award. This recognition is a testament to his selfless dedication to the welfare of first responders and exemplifies the important role he plays within our organization.”

Rev. Perkins was nominated for the aware for going above and beyond in his service to others. He has been a public safety chaplain since 2009, serving the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department since 2017. He has extensive experience and education in workplace chaplaincy, critical incident stress management (CISM), and crisis negotiation. Rev. Perkins serves on the Broward County CISM Team, as well as numerous health and safety committees within the departments he supports.

Government
City
Local
Florida Government
Coral Springs, officially the City of Coral Springs, is a city in Broward County, Florida, United States, approximately 20 miles (32 km) northwest of Fort Lauderdale. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city had a population of 121,096. It is a principal city of the Miami metropolitan area, which was home to an estimated 6,012,331 people at the 2015 census.

