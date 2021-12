The White Stripes have shared an archival video of “Screwdriver” from their June 7th, 2001 appearance on The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn. Filmed less than a month before the release of White Blood Cells, the Stripes’ third album, this occasion marked the band’s first-ever U.S. late-night television performance. “Screwdriver”, which appeared on the Detroit duo’s debut, 1999 self-titled record, remained a setlist staple throughout Jack and Meg White‘s time together and has stayed in rotation during the former’s solo career.

