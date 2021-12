The 2012 V6 Camry makes waves compared to the hybrid. Buying a hybrid Camry will save you money at the pump. It’s another slam dunk for the Toyota Camry, which holds several spots on U.S News’ best used midsize cars list. It’s an exhaustive list, at 113 cars strong, and the Toyota manages to hold several of the top spots. For those looking for an affordable car under the $15,000 mark, you might be in luck with Toyota’s long-standing favorite sedan. There’s three models on the list, and now it’s time to root out which is the best of the best Camrys.

