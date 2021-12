Nissan may not be the first name that leaps to mind when you think of outrageous automotive designs, but the marque’s latest prototype may just change that. The Japanese automaker unveiled the Ariya Single Seater Concept on Thursday, capping off a week spent celebrating its new commitment to electrification. And even though the battery-powered speed machine may look like something from the future, it’s actually based on the Ariya crossover SUV that will launch here next year. As the moniker makes clear, Nissan’s new concept is a one-seater. It’s not a configuration you see away from the track, so it makes sense...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO