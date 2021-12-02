ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

Nearly half of Wilson County is fully vaccinated

By By Olivia Neeley
The Wilson Times
 2 days ago
A Wilson County Health Department employee administers a COVID-19 vaccination in Stantonsburg.

Wilson County saw eight COVID-19-related deaths in November. That brings the death toll so far this year to 126, according to Melissa Haynes, the Wilson County Health Department’s public health education specialist.

The average number of new daily cases is 5.3, according to county data. The percentage of tests returned positive for COVID-19 is 4.8%, which is below state health officials’ 5% goal.

State data shows that 49% of Wilson’s population is fully vaccinated and 52% of county residents are partially vaccinated.

Booster doses are now available for people 18 and older. To schedule an appointment for either a booster shot or a first or second dose of the vaccine, call the health department at 252-360-0500.

OMICRON VARIANT

The U.S. identified its first case of COVID’s new omicron variant this week in California. The patient is a traveler who returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. health officials and the World Health Organization have classified omicron as a variant of concern, according to the CDC.

The CDC says the delta variant still remains the virus’ predominant strain in the U.S.

“We have stated all along that there will be new variants,” said Wilson County Health Director Teresa Ellen. “This is not surprising at all.”

Ellen said this time is different from a year ago.

“We have a powerful tool and that is the vaccine,” she said. “We encourage our citizens to continue their strategies of getting your COVID-19 vaccine and getting the vaccine booster. Vaccines have made a big difference with COVID-19 , so let’s continue to push forward with encouraging our family and friends to get the vaccine.”

WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Among 12 active COVID cases reported in Wilson County Schools, two patients are staff members and 10 are students, according to Thursday data from the school system’s online COVID-19 data dashboard.

Schools reported 26 active contacts, all of whom are students.

CNBC

U.S. Covid vaccinations spike as several states confirm omicron cases

Nearly 2.2 million vaccine doses were reported administered for a 24-hour period ended Thursday, CDC data shows. Vaccinations peaked at around 3.4 million per day, according to a seven-day average, in April after the shots first became available. Vaccinations were on the rise again heading into Thanksgiving and crossed the...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
CBS Miami

As US Confirms First Omicron Case, CDC Works To Step Up Testing Requirements

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday, the U.S confirmed its first case of covid caused by the new Omicron variant, found in a fully vaccinated patient in California. “We knew it was just a matter of time,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. The individual traveled from South Africa on November 22 and has mild symptoms. The person is self-quarantining. “You can’t really take anything away from a single patient—we feel good that this patient not only had mild symptoms but actually the symptoms appear to be improving,” said Dr. Fauci. The CDC is currently working to step up covid testing requirements for travel to the United States....
UPI News

Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear

Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear, and experts stressed that routine childhood vaccination remains the best weapon against mumps -- a contagious infection that is usually mild, but can cause serious complications.
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

