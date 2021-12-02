Nearly half of Wilson County is fully vaccinated

A Wilson County Health Department employee administers a COVID-19 vaccination in Stantonsburg.

Wilson County saw eight COVID-19-related deaths in November. That brings the death toll so far this year to 126, according to Melissa Haynes, the Wilson County Health Department’s public health education specialist.

The average number of new daily cases is 5.3, according to county data. The percentage of tests returned positive for COVID-19 is 4.8%, which is below state health officials’ 5% goal.

State data shows that 49% of Wilson’s population is fully vaccinated and 52% of county residents are partially vaccinated.

Booster doses are now available for people 18 and older. To schedule an appointment for either a booster shot or a first or second dose of the vaccine, call the health department at 252-360-0500.

OMICRON VARIANT

The U.S. identified its first case of COVID’s new omicron variant this week in California. The patient is a traveler who returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. health officials and the World Health Organization have classified omicron as a variant of concern, according to the CDC.

The CDC says the delta variant still remains the virus’ predominant strain in the U.S.

“We have stated all along that there will be new variants,” said Wilson County Health Director Teresa Ellen. “This is not surprising at all.”

Ellen said this time is different from a year ago.

“We have a powerful tool and that is the vaccine,” she said. “We encourage our citizens to continue their strategies of getting your COVID-19 vaccine and getting the vaccine booster. Vaccines have made a big difference with COVID-19 , so let’s continue to push forward with encouraging our family and friends to get the vaccine.”

WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Among 12 active COVID cases reported in Wilson County Schools, two patients are staff members and 10 are students, according to Thursday data from the school system’s online COVID-19 data dashboard.

Schools reported 26 active contacts, all of whom are students.