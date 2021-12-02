Calvin remembers Charlotte Otten

Dec. 1, 2021 – Very sad to note the passing of Dr. Calvin Konya, a long-time contributor to Rock Products and to the entire industry. Dr. Konya began his accomplished career in mining engineering by receiving his Bachelors in Mining Engineering from the Missouri School of Mines, followed by Masters in Mining Engineering from the Missouri School of Mines, Masters in Engineering Management from the Missouri School of Mine and his PhD in Mining Engineering from the University of Missouri – Rolla. He was a lifetime member of the National Academy of Sciences; recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from Miskolc University; retired professor from West Virginia University – Mining Engineering; retired endowed professor and department chair from The Ohio State University-Mining Engineering; founder, first executive director and first president of the International Society of Explosive Engineers; and founder and president of Intercontinental Development Inc. Over the years, he authored more than 150 books, papers and publications in blast engineering, many of which were translated into 10+ different languages around the world. He will certainly be missed.

