ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Antenna TV returns to Spectrum Cable lineup

By SBG San Antonio
cw35.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular classic TV channel Antenna TV is now available to Spectrum cable subscribers....

cw35.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Time for a new TV antennae?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — TV antennas have come a long way from the days of rabbit ears covered in tinfoil. And with more and more people dropping cable to cut down on expenses, antennas have become increasingly popular. But which one should you buy? Consumer Reports offers some top picks from its latest tests.
ELECTRONICS
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Carson
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antenna Tv#Spectrum Cable#Tv Channel#Television Programs#Channel 1245#Three S Company#Time
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
TV SHOWS
UPI News

Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC's 'Annie Live!'

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Andrea McArdle -- who played the titular orphan in the original 1977 Broadway production of Annie -- has dropped out of NBC's upcoming live broadcast of the musical. The actress was slated to play former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in the TV special. "I am saddened...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bigrapidsnews.com

Cut your cables with the Onn Roku Smart TV for $128 today

If you’ve ever wrangled with a complicated cable box or have been fed up with the high cost of satellite TV, it’s time to invest in a smart TV. With the 40” Onn LED Roku Smart TV, you can start watching Roku’s free content right out of the box without any complicated setup or hours on hold with customer service. Grab one for $128 now at Walmart to treat yourself or a loved one to a hassle-free entertainment system this holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Did Not Join Cast, Despite Fans' Confusion

During last week's two-hour Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, Sally Struthers' name shot up the Google search charts even though the All in the Family star had nothing to do with the show. It turns out that many viewers mistook two-time Oscar-nominated Australian star Jacki Weaver for Struthers. Weaver joined Yellowstone as the new villain, Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Harlem’: TV Review

Amazon’s Harlem is familiar. The contours of Tracy Oliver’s entertaining ten-episode comedy series reliably adhere to formulae refined by other sitcoms, old and new. Like Sex and the City and Girlfriends, the show focuses on four women as they manage their romantic lives, careers and friendships. And similarly to Starz’s Run the World (also set in New York’s Black mecca) and Issa Rae’s masterwork Insecure, Harlem is retrofitted for a contemporary audience hungry for self-reflection served with a side of fantasy. Oliver, who starred in Rae’s shrewd web series Awkward Black Girl before sharpening her pen in comedies like Girls Trip and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Sitcom Canceled, But Fans Will Get 1 More Season

Netflix series Family Reunion will be coming to an end soon. However, before the show does end, Netflix will produce one final season of the series. In October, TV Line reported that Netflix formally renewed Family Reunion for Season 3, which will also serve as the final season. Season 3...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy