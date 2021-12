Travellers in London have been warned of “severe disruption” to the Night Tube this weekend as drivers stage a second round of strikes in a row over rosters.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out for eight hours from Friday and Saturday evenings on the Central and Victoria lines, where the Night Tube is due to run.The weekend overnight service, introduced in 2016, was suspended last year because of the pandemic and resumed last weekend, although it was disrupted by industrial action.The union claims Transport for London has “ripped up” an agreement on drivers being allowed...

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO