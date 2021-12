ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It appears the Broncos have some concern whether running back Melvin Gordon III will be able to play Sunday night against the Chiefs. The first sign came Tuesday when the Broncos placed practice squad running back Damarea Crockett on their protected list for the week. Crockett has already used up his maximum two game-day practice-squad elevations so he would have to be promoted to the 53-man roster if he is to be used as a back up to Javonte Williams and Mike Boone in the AFC West divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO