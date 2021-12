Lake Oswego's John Strong expects drama-filled match when Timbers host Real Salt Lake on Saturday.John Strong has spent countless hours at Providence Park and seen all kinds of drama. The man who will be on the mic Saturday for the FS1 telecast of the 2021 MLS Western Conference Final is excited about the drama that will unfold when the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake battle for a spot in the MLS Cup final. The Lake Oswego native is pleased that his father and his son will be in the stadium, sitting across from his broadcast position, and that he...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO