The Springfield Mall Now Has a Store Called the “Delco Original Trading Co.”

CONWAY — Mountain Valley Mall has been sold for about $26.5 million, according to documents from the Carroll County Register of Deeds. The Mountain Valley Mall is described on a mall website as including the buildings where Hannaford and Lowe's are located as well as the one where the former JCPenney operated. That building also houses Mountain Valley Cinema 7, Mystery NH Escape Room and the Premier Home Store. Panda Garden, which was located there, closed its doors several years ago.

11 DAYS AGO