The Springfield Mall Now Has a Store Called the “Delco Original Trading Co.”

Craving a good, old-fashioned, warm biscuit to start your morning? Visit the Bad Biscuit Company for the best biscuit-based breakfast in the area. The menu revolves around their original biscuit recipe, known for its moist and fluffy texture. Made from scratch, the biscuits are often paired with their signature fried chicken and gravy that people seem to love. This family-run business sells homemade pastries, too! Their best-selling item is named The Five and Dime, a biscuit sandwich with fried egg, meat, cheese and a side of home fries. Stacey O’Brien, co-owner, says the restaurant's atmosphere “feels like you're in your grandmother's dining room — it's just very comfortable and welcoming.” Bad Biscuit Company also offers a nice outdoor patio for those customers who favor breakfast and coffee in the open air. — Kimberly Liu.
